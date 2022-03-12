DMV to release redesigned driver license, non-driver ID, featuring enhanced security features

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced that it will begin issuing new driver license, permit and non-driver ID (NDID) cards that incorporate upgraded security features. DMV customers who apply for a new license or ID and those who renew or replace an existing document on or after today, Thursday, March 10, will receive the new document. Security features on these documents are used to verify the document’s authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”

Wayne County Clerk, Mike Jankowski, who operates the local DMV office said that the new license and non-driver ID is becoming an indispensable document. “You need a passport, or the new license to fly. Otherwise you will find yourself just standing before the airport gate without it.” The County DMV only validates your identification, before pushing the paperwork to Albany where the actual license is produced and mailed to residents.