Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Village of Wolcott

State Troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident that resulted in a stabbing on Sunday (10/7) at 7:35 p.m. on New Hartford Street in the Village of Wolcott.

According to police, a girl woke up and saw her boyfriend text messaging on their couch and tried to get his phone away from him to view the messages. He allegedly punched her in the side of the head and she retaliated with a punch.

Michael N. Mack, age 46, the allegedly stabbed the girl in the upper back and shoulder. She was taken to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for treatement.

Mack was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and due to his criminal history, arraigned in Wolcott Village Court and remanded to jail on No Bail