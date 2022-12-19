Dr. Ellen Lloyd, new Marion Central School District Superintendent

The Marion Central School District Board of Education has selected Dr. Ellen Lloyd as their next Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Lloyd is scheduled to be appointed at the Board of Education meeting on December 19, 2022.

For the past six years, Dr. Lloyd has demonstrated her commitment to the school community. Her work has supported student achievement and the creation of a positive and supportive learning environment.

Previous to Marion CSD, Dr. Lloyd served as a High School Science Teacher, Staff Developer and the Intermediate School Principal for the Sodus Central School District. Throughout her career, Dr. Lloyd has developed and mastered many skills, including strategic leadership, instructional planning and support, curriculum development and overall organization.

“We are very excited to congratulate Dr. Lloyd on her new role within the Marion Central School District as our new Superintendent,” says Board of Education President Robert Marshall. “Through the search process, it was clear that Dr. Lloyd’s passion not only aligns with the District’s vision but that she also has the ability to support and grow our District’s commitment to all students. We thank Dr. Lloyd for her dedication and guidance as our Elementary School Principal and look forward to our continued work!”

“I’ve learned so much from my time and experience with the District, and I am excited to continue the great work happening within our learning community.” says Lloyd. “In this new role, I will continue to be dedicated to our work of improving our students’ educational experience and achieving equitable outcomes for all students.”

Dr. Lloyd will assume the responsibilities of the Superintendent position on February 1, 2023.