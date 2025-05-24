Dredging to begin on Sodus Bay this summer

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District awarded a $2 million contract to Michigan-based Dean Marine & Excavating on May 13 to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor on Lake Ontario.

Dredging of these harbors ensures accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes and enables recreational boating which supports more than $24 million in business revenue and labor income to the transportation sector combined.

“Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor are critical components of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth in the local economy and ensuring safe refuge for boats on Lake Ontario,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering these projects on time and within budget, ensuring their waterfronts continue serving the local community and the country.”

“With this contract awarded, it is full steam ahead for the dredging of Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor. As one of Lake Ontario’s strongest defenders in Washington, I’m proud to deliver the federal support to help our Lake Ontario communities set sail towards a brighter future,” said Senator Chuck Schumer. “With work soon to be underway, the commercial and recreational boats that use these federal navigation channels can breathe a sigh of relief. This critical dredging protects jobs and millions of dollars in business revenue across the Rochester-Finger Lakes region. I will never stop fighting to deliver all the resources we need to ensure a thriving and well-protected Great Lakes for generations to come.”

“Dredging will be a plus for all of Sodus Bay’s shoreline and businesses, as vessels are getting larger with deeper drafts. We have a great fleet of eight-meter sail boats competing in races and using the bay when the lake gets rough, as well as many fishing charter boats that call the bay home,” said Village of Sodus Point Mayor William Kallusch.

A total of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material from Oak Orchard, and 20,000 from Great Sodus is contracted to be dredged and placed in designated open lake sites.

Dredging of both harbors is conducted by USACE on an infrequent basis, based on need and the availability of funding. Great Sodus Bay was last dredged in 2017, with 56,000 cubic yards of sediments removed.

Work is scheduled to take place from mid-June 2025 through the end of August 2025.