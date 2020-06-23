DRIVE THRU TESTING, Sat, June 27 – Wayne County

Wayne County Wayne County Public Health, with support from Finger Lakes Community Health, will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Wayne County residents on Saturday, June 27th, from 9am to 1pm. The testing will take place at Wayne County Public Health at 1519 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489. The tests being provided will provide results related to active COVID-19 infection, and will not be able to inform anyone if they have previously been infected with COVID-19.

Pre-registration is HIGHLY ENCOURAGED as testing is limited. Please use this link to complete your pre-registration: https://tinyurl.com/WayneCountyCOVID19Testing

This testing event is for any Wayne County resident who has been working as an essential employee, or are newly working as part of the Phase 1, 2, or, 3 reopening, even if they are asymptomatic. (Ex: grocery store employees, salon workers or hairdressers, restaurant workers, etc.). Pre-registration closes the evening of Wednesday, June 24th.

Any further questions should be directed to Wayne County Public Health by calling 315-946-5749, emailing wcph@co.wayne.ny.us, or messaging Wayne County Public Health through our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/waynecountypublichealth).