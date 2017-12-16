Driver in death of Walworth pedestrian charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Tuesday (12/12) of Stephen F. Mazzochetti Jr., age 54 of Fetzner Road in Greece.

Mazzochetti was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident involving Roger Drouin in October in the Town of Walworth.

It is alleged that Mazzochetti struck Drouin, who was walking on the sidewalk on Teresa Drive on October 7th, 2017. He was charged, after a Wayne County Grand Jury Indictment, with Criminal Negligent Homicide, Assault 3rd, and traffic offenses including Reckless Driving, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving on a Sidewalk, and Failure to Keep Right.

The criminal procedure law defines “Criminal negligence” as: A person acts with criminal negligence with respect to a result or to a circumstance described by a statute defining an offense when he fails to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk that such result will occur or that such circumstance exists. The risk must be of such nature and degree that the failure to perceive it constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe in the situation.

Mazzochetti was arraigned at County Court before the Honorable Judge Healey and remanded to jail on $1500 cash bail.