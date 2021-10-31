Driver dies after crash with dump truck in Walworth

State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a pick-up and dump truck accident on Thursday (10/28) at 1:57 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and Clevenger Roads in the Town of Walworth.

A pick-up truck operated by Scott A. Landers, age 57, of Leroy, NY was travelling west on Clevenger Road when he failed to yield the right of way to a dump truck operated by Robert H. Fenn, age 70, of the Town of Ontario headed southbound on Lincoln Road.

The impact rolled the pick-up on its side and it ended up on the side of the road. Landers was transported by Mercy Flight, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Fenn was treated for minor injuries and released. The accident is still under investigation.