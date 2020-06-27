Driver hits barn, drives off, charged with DWI

When the driver pulled into Absolute Auto on Walworth/Marion Road in the Town of Walworth on Wednesday morning, questions abound.

The driver, Jason M. Peck, age 26, of 14 Shelter Creek Lane in Fairport told Absolute Auto that he hit a deer. Unexplained why was there was barn wood sticking out of the vehicle, it had damage on the roof and rear left corner panel. Also, Peck appeared to be highly intoxicated.

State Troopers responded and Peck was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .20%.

Ironically, Macedon Police and the Macedon Fire Department responded to a report of a barn being damaged by a hit and run driver after the trooper arrested Peck.

A trail-cam on the farmer’s property caught a partial picture and description of the vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Eddy and Walworth Road. The vehicle travelled 200 feet of the roadway, plowed through the barn door, struck a main beam, knocking off the barn from its foundation. The driver then fled the scene.

The vehicle was identified as Peck’s and additional charges are pending. He was issued appearance tickets for Walworth Town Court on August 5 and released to a third party.