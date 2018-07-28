Breaking/Featured
Drunk driver flees scene, jumps into canal in attempt to get away
Newark Village Police and Fire Department responded to a one vehicle crash on Monday (7/23) at 3:15 p.m. on West Union Street in the Village.
A GMC pick up truck left the highway, hit one pole, ending up between a tree and utility pole. A witness said the driver opened the driver’s side door ran north, then headed westbound along the Erie Canal.
A responding officer saw the driver jump in to the canal and begin swimming to the north side. The officer ordered the man to stop, but he continued, running up the side of the canal, then running eastbound down the canal path.
Two officers drove down the path and released the police K-9 and discovered the man hiding in the brush.
Robert Livingston, age 47, of 524 East Union Street in Newark was taken in to custody. He was subsequently charged
with Obstructing Governmental Administration; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree-Alcohol; Consuming Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle; Felony Driving While Intoxicated; Using No Interlock Device as Required by a DWI conviction: No License; Move From Lane Unsafely; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree; leaving the Scene of a Property damage Accident and Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test.
Livingston was arraigned in Newark Village Court and remanded to jail on No bail pending his next court appearance.
Livingston had been previously convicted for DWI in the Town of Manchester in May of 2017.