Drunk driver flees scene, jumps into canal in attempt to get away

Newark Village Police and Fire Department responded to a one vehicle crash on Monday (7/23) at 3:15 p.m. on West Union Street in the Village.

A GMC pick up truck left the highway, hit one pole, ending up between a tree and utility pole. A witness said the driver opened the driver’s side door ran north, then headed westbound along the Erie Canal.

A responding officer saw the driver jump in to the canal and begin swimming to the north side. The officer ordered the man to stop, but he continued, running up the side of the canal, then running eastbound down the canal path.

Two officers drove down the path and released the police K-9 and discovered the man hiding in the brush.

Robert Livingston, age 47, of 524 East Union Street in Newark was taken in to custody. He was subsequently charged