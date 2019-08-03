Breaking/Featured
Drunk friend picks up drunk friend at Macedon police station
The Macedon Police Department received a report on Friday (7/26) of two intoxicated kayakers flipped over in the canal and stumbling around. The caller was concerned for their safety as her child had to jump in the water to assist them.
While enroute to the call, police were updated that the kayakers had left in a grey pick up truck. Police were able to locate the vehicle at Wal-Mart in Macedon where Midhat Zelenjakovic, age 55, of Huxley Road in the Town of Pittsford was determined to be the vehicle operator.
Midhat was found in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and his foot on the brake. Police noticed the two kayaks sticking out from the truck and, during a brief investigation, found him and a friend to be intoxicated by alcohol. Midhat was subsequently arrested for DWI Common Law and Refusal to Submit to a Pre-Screen. Midhat was released on an appearance ticket to return to Macedon Town Court on 8/6/2019 at 4:30 PM to answer the charges. He then called a friend to come and pick him up at the police station.
Unfortunately, Midhat phoned the intoxicated friend who was with at the time of his arrest.
When Paul J. Sickels, age 48, of Wayneport Road in Macedon arrived at the Macedon Police Department to pick up Midhat, police observed Paul to be intoxicated while at the Police Department and, during a brief investigation, it was learned that Paul drove his vehicle and parked in the parking lot next to Macedon PD.
Paul was subjected to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .13%. Paul was released on an appearance ticket and is to return to Macedon Town Court on 8/6/2019 at 4:30 PM to answer the charges along with his friend.
Both parties were picked up by a sober third party.
Latest News
Local community celebrates annual National Night Out
Another successful event is in the books for organizers of Walworth/Macedon’s National Night Out. The annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships...
Three day BMX event rides into Newark
US officials say key rail safety technology 90% complete
By Matthew Daly Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) The railroad industry has installed safety technology on nearly 90% of tracks where...
Recent Obituaries
Cathy, Marvin William
WOLCOTT: Marvin William Cathy, a longtime resident of Wolcott, New York, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was...
Sergeant, James D. (Stub)
CLYDE: James D. (Stub) Sergeant of Lock St., formerly of Reed Rd., Savannah, died Wednesday July 31, 2019. Stub was...
DeFisher, Peggy A.
ONTARIO: On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Peggy was born on Thursday, March 27, 1947 to the...