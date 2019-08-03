Drunk friend picks up drunk friend at Macedon police station

The Macedon Police Department received a report on Friday (7/26) of two intoxicated kayakers flipped over in the canal and stumbling around. The caller was concerned for their safety as her child had to jump in the water to assist them.

While enroute to the call, police were updated that the kayakers had left in a grey pick up truck. Police were able to locate the vehicle at Wal-Mart in Macedon where Midhat Zelenjakovic, age 55, of Huxley Road in the Town of Pittsford was determined to be the vehicle operator.

Midhat was found in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running and his foot on the brake. Police noticed the two kayaks sticking out from the truck and, during a brief investigation, found him and a friend to be intoxicated by alcohol. Midhat was subsequently arrested for DWI Common Law and Refusal to Submit to a Pre-Screen. Midhat was released on an appearance ticket to return to Macedon Town Court on 8/6/2019 at 4:30 PM to answer the charges. He then called a friend to come and pick him up at the police station.

Unfortunately, Midhat phoned the intoxicated friend who was with at the time of his arrest.

When Paul J. Sickels, age 48, of Wayneport Road in Macedon arrived at the Macedon Police Department to pick up Midhat, police observed Paul to be intoxicated while at the Police Department and, during a brief investigation, it was learned that Paul drove his vehicle and parked in the parking lot next to Macedon PD.

Paul was subjected to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .13%. Paul was released on an appearance ticket and is to return to Macedon Town Court on 8/6/2019 at 4:30 PM to answer the charges along with his friend.

Both parties were picked up by a sober third party.