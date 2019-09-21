Dump truck operator takes out power to 1900 RG&E users

Dump truck operator, Jon Drager, age 57, of Rochester had just dumped a load of dirt at the construction site at the Dunkin Donuts at 1873 Route 104 in the Town of Ontario.

Unfortunately Drager forgot to lower the bed of the truck and as he pulled out the extended bed ripped out the overhead wires, including a transformer.

When the wires fell on the cab, Drager received a shock and a head burn and had singed hair. “He was still dazed when we arrived,” said a responding trooper. “He was lucky he did not try and get out.”

The downed lines caused a power outage to about 1900 RG&E customers. Over a dozen workmen arrived to begin restoring power. Two poles had to be replaced. RG&E reported that by late Wednesday night all customers power was restored.

Drager, owner of Drager Enterprises, was cited for Over Height Vehicle and released to appear in Ontario Town Court on the charge on October 22.