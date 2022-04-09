Eagle Scout project brings new food pantry to Walworth

The Caring Cupboard, located on the north side of the Walworth Methodist Church, is a “take what you need and give what you can” Food Stand.

Cameron Jones, Scout who built it as part of his Eagle project, wanted it low enough to the ground so those who are disabled could reach the items too.

A note to those donating: Please do not donate “out of date” food items or items that will freeze and break. Be sure to close the doors tightly so they will not open on their own. If the cupboard happens to be full, leave items on the porch of the house to the south of the church, email gibbymom04@gmail.com, or drop off on Sunday mornings.

Eagle Scout Cameron of Troop 90 of Williamson, is a member of the Walworth Methodist Church. Cam organized the project and other Scouts helped with the build. Pastor Jacque Ruth blessed the Cupboard and the donated items at their March 28 worship service. Cameron thanked the Walworth community, especially his church family, his family, Marion Garage door, Roof Advisors, and CJ’s Property Maintenance and Jean Maynard, Scout advisor and the Scouts of Troop 90 BSA

In addition to food items, hygiene products, paper products, laundry products and baby care items are appreciated.