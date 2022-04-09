Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 9th 2022, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Eagle Scout project brings new food pantry to Walworth

by WayneTimes.com
April 9, 2022

The  Caring Cupboard, located on the north side of the Walworth Methodist Church, is a “take what you need and give what you can” Food Stand.

 Cameron Jones, Scout who built it as part of his Eagle project, wanted it low enough to the ground so those who are disabled could reach the items too. 

A note to those donating: Please do not donate “out of date” food items or items that will freeze and break. Be sure to close the doors tightly so they will not open on their own. If the cupboard happens to be full, leave items on the porch of the house to the south of the church, email gibbymom04@gmail.com, or drop off on Sunday mornings.

 Eagle Scout Cameron of Troop 90  of Williamson, is  a member of the Walworth Methodist Church. Cam organized the project and other Scouts helped with the build. Pastor Jacque Ruth blessed the Cupboard and the donated items at their March 28 worship service. Cameron  thanked the Walworth community, especially his church family, his family, Marion Garage door, Roof Advisors, and CJ’s Property Maintenance and Jean Maynard, Scout advisor and the Scouts of Troop 90 BSA

In addition to food items, hygiene products, paper products, laundry products and baby care items are appreciated. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Greco, Doris A. 

LYONS: Doris A. Greco, 89, died peacefully at home with her family on Thursday, April 7, 2022. At her request all services were private. Memorials, in her name, may be made to Lyons Town Ambulance, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY  14489. Doris was born in Lyons, NY on August 7, 1932 the daughter of the […]

Read More
Silliman, Lorraine I. 

WOLCOTT: Lorraine I. Silliman, age 79, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 06, at her home. She was born in Huron, April 06, 1943, daughter of the late Hadwin Ward, and Iona Blauvelt Ward. She enjoyed crafting and was an artist. Prior to retirement she was employed at the Wolcott Bargain Center. She is predeceased by […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square