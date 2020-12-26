Powered by Dark Sky
December 26, 2020
Elderly couple die in Arcadia house fire

by WayneTimes.com
December 26, 2020

The Fairville Fire Department was called to a blaze at the corner of Zurich and Lembke Roads in the Town of Arcadia around 2:16 a.m. on Tuesday (12/22).

“I woke up to the flashing lights,” said Randy Bittner, who lives nearby. “At first I thought it was a snowplow going by with lights flashing. But I soon realized when I looked out the window, it was police cars right here,” said Bittner, talking to news partner 13WHAM. The home of  an eighty year old couple was a fully working fire with crews from Fairville, Newark, Marbletown, Sodus, Sodus Center and Wallington, along with Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the scene. According to Fairville Chief Robert Gorjone, it took firefighters about 45 minutes to beat down the flames.

The fire origination was narrowed down to the south east corner, where the bodies were discovered.  The bodies were sent to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death.

The fire is still under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Obituaries

Lisi, Anthony Harold

LYONS: Anthony Harold Lisi, age 71, died December 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the Spring at South Lyons Cemetery. Toni was born in Lyons March 7, 1949, son of Amedio and Ruth Tennant Lisi. He worked at Parker-Hannifin in Lyons, Maxwell Boden and Rice and at Dewinds Liquor Store. He served […]

Olschewske, Diane L.

ONTARIO: Diane passed away suddenly on December 21, 2020 at age 74. Diane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bernie Olschewske; daughter, Danielle Olschewske; son, Dean (Tina) Olschewske; grandchildren, Ellie and Owen; sister, Linda (John) Valentine; nieces, Shelly (John) Evola and Kelly (Dan) Councilor; her four legged fur baby, Ted. A graveside service […]

