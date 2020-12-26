Elderly couple die in Arcadia house fire

The Fairville Fire Department was called to a blaze at the corner of Zurich and Lembke Roads in the Town of Arcadia around 2:16 a.m. on Tuesday (12/22).

“I woke up to the flashing lights,” said Randy Bittner, who lives nearby. “At first I thought it was a snowplow going by with lights flashing. But I soon realized when I looked out the window, it was police cars right here,” said Bittner, talking to news partner 13WHAM. The home of an eighty year old couple was a fully working fire with crews from Fairville, Newark, Marbletown, Sodus, Sodus Center and Wallington, along with Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the scene. According to Fairville Chief Robert Gorjone, it took firefighters about 45 minutes to beat down the flames.



The fire origination was narrowed down to the south east corner, where the bodies were discovered. The bodies were sent to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office for positive identification and cause of death.



The fire is still under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.