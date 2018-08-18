Breaking/Featured
Elderly woman wakes up to find man standing in her bedroom
State Police out of Wolcott were dispatched to residence on Whiskey Hill Road in the Town of Butler at 12:31 a.m. on Friday (8/17). An 83 year-old woman awoke to find and armed man smiling at her. The man exited the room through a window and 911 was called.
The man, wearing a left shoulder holster and pistol was caught by State Police at the front of the house. He originally gave police a phony name, but was later identified as Cory C. Wren, age 39, of 5374 Limekiln Road in the Town of Butler.
Wren told police he had a heroin problem and was a veteran. He was charged with Felony Criminal Trespass in the First Degree and Criminal Impersonation. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.
Police were investigation the possibility that Wren had possibly entered another residence in the area.
A check by police indicated that Wren had a permit for the weapon he was carrying. A record check shows he has a minor criminal history
The investigation is continuing.