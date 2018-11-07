Election 2018: Results from around Wayne County and New York State

Below are results of important local and state races. We will continue to update this page as results become available. Winner noted in BOLD. Voter numbers shown are for Wayne County only.

U.S. Senate

Kristen Gillibrand (D)

Chele Farley (R)

54th State Senate District

8461 32.06381689 Baldridge

17927 67.93618311 Helming

NY Governor

Andrew Cuomo (D)

Marc Molinaro (R)

Howie Hawkins (G)

Larry Sharpe (L)

Stephanie Miner (S)

NY State Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D)

Jonathan Trichter (R)

Mark Dunlea (G)

Cruger Gallaudet (L)

NY State Assembly

Manktelow 17942

Comegys 8623

US House Rep.

10679 38.99437669 Balter

16707 61.00562331 Katko

County Coroner

14900 35.15477539% Pettine

17600 41.52510381% Isaac

9884 23.3201208% Koretz

Wayne County Treasurer

Patrick Schmitt

Walworth Town Justice

Dan Majchrzak

Below are UNOFFICIAL Live Totals provided by our news partners at 13WHAM.