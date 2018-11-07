Breaking/Featured
Election 2018: Results from around Wayne County and New York State
Below are results of important local and state races. We will continue to update this page as results become available. Winner noted in BOLD. Voter numbers shown are for Wayne County only.
U.S. Senate
Kristen Gillibrand (D)
Chele Farley (R)
54th State Senate District
8461 32.06381689 Baldridge
17927 67.93618311 Helming
NY Governor
Andrew Cuomo (D)
Marc Molinaro (R)
Howie Hawkins (G)
Larry Sharpe (L)
Stephanie Miner (S)
NY State Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoli (D)
Jonathan Trichter (R)
Mark Dunlea (G)
Cruger Gallaudet (L)
NY State Assembly
Manktelow 17942
Comegys 8623
US House Rep.
10679 38.99437669 Balter
16707 61.00562331 Katko
County Coroner
14900 35.15477539% Pettine
17600 41.52510381% Isaac
9884 23.3201208% Koretz
Wayne County Treasurer
Patrick Schmitt
Walworth Town Justice
Dan Majchrzak
Below are UNOFFICIAL Live Totals provided by our news partners at 13WHAM.