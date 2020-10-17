Election 2020: A Guide to Voting in Wayne County

With just 2-1/2 weeks to go, voters in Wayne County may still need some updates. Where do I vote? When can I vote? Who is running in Federal, State, County and my local town/village contests? All voting requires that you be registered to vote. (October 9th was the last day to register in the General Election)

Statistically, there were 55,346 voters eligible to vote in the last presidential election in 2016. Of those, 72% voted, including 2374 voting by absentee ballot.

This year, as of August 2020, Wayne County has 55,600 eligible voters, and there are already 6,800 absentee ballot requested according to the Wayne County Board of Elections (as of 10/16/20)

Here are details to help you weave your way through the details

WHEN YOU CAN VOTE:

Let’s begin with when you vote. As always, voters may vote on Election Day - this year that is November 3, 2020. Wayne County voters are fortunate to have still have the option to vote in person, while some in this country cannot. The Board of Elections will have be able to tell you what District you are registered in, and where your polling place is.

There is also the option to vote Early. See below.

WHERE AND WHEN TO

VOTE IN PERSON:

Voting in person is also available with Early Voting. In New York State, those dates and times are:

October 24th 9am-2pm

October 25th 9am-2pm

October 26th 9am-5pm

October 27th 9am-8pm*

October 28th 9am-8pm*

October 29th 9am-5pm

October 30th 9am-5pm

October 31st 9am-2pm

November 1st 9am-2pm

* extended hours)

Early voting in person will only be available at the Wayne County Board of Elections, 7376 State Route 31, Lyons NY 14489. Masks will be required and social distancing will be addressed. Signs will be posted. Remember that anyone votes early will not be allowed to vote on Election Day.

NOTE: Political clothing, hats, masks, buttons, stickers are strictly prohibited at the polling sites and at the Board office.

HOW TO VOTE BY MAIL -

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Another option, in these days of social distancing, is to request and use an Absentee Ballot for voting. You must first “request” the Absentee Ballot online at https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/ or by requesting one from the Wayne County Board of Elections at (315) 946-7400; or by picking one up at the Board of Elections office at 7376 Route 31, Lyons

That is the where, when and how. Now let’s explore the “who”.

Candidates who are on the ballot in Wayne County for the General Election include these.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES?

All voters in Wayne County can vote for:

PRESIDENT

Choices are: Joseph Biden (on the Democrat or Working Family line ); Donald Trump (on the Republican or Conservative line); Howie Hawkins (on the Green party line); Jo Jorgensen (on the Libertarian line); or Brock Pierce on the Independence line)

STATE SUPREME COURT

(7th Judicial District-vote for any 4)

On the Democrat line are: Gino Nitti, William Gargan, Julie Cianca and Stephen Lindley

On the Republican line are: Dan Doyle, Sam Valleriani, Vince Dinolfo, and Stephen Lindley (Lindley is cross endorsed)

On the Conservative line, and the Independence line are all four Republican candidates

On the Working Family line, voters can choose: Doyle, Valleriani, Cianca, or Lindley.

So...you get to vote for four candidates---on your choice of lines.

CONGRESS (24th District)

Dana Balter (Democrat line)

John Katko (Republican, Conservative, or Independence line)

Steven Williams (Working Families line)

STATE SENATOR (54th District)

Shauna O’Toole (Democrat)

Pamela Helming (Republican, Conservative, Independence or SAM)

ASSEMBLY (130th District)

Scott Comegys (Democrat)

Brian Manktelow (Republican, Conservative, Independence or SAM)

WAYNE COUNTY JUDGE

John Nesbitt (Republican or Conservative) Judge Nesbitt is running unopposed

WAYNE COUNTY CORONER

Keith Benjamin (Republican or Conservative) running unopposed for a vacant second seat)

Here are the local Town and Village Candidates:

TOWN OF ARCADIA

Vote for any TWO for Newark

Village Trustee:

Peter Blandino (Dem. or Newark United)

Steven DeRenzo (Dem. or Newark United)

Emily Howard (Republican)

Christ Burgess (Republican)

TOWN OF BUTLER

Vote for Town Justice

John Jake Dates II is running unopposed

TOWN OF GALEN

VILLAGE OF CLYDE

Vote for Village of Clyde Mayor

Jerry Fremouw is running unopposed

Vote for any TWO Trustees in the Village of Clyde:

Roland Kanaley (Dem, Repub.),

Joann Salerno (Dem., Rising from Ash)

Michele Nicoletta (Repub. and Michele Nicoletta)

John Jackson (Eyes to the Future)

TOWN OF MACEDON

Supervisor - Kim Leonard is running unopposed

Councilman (one three year vacancy is open)

Vote for ONE of these: Democrat Deborah Napolitano or Republican Richard Roets.

TOWN OF PALMYRA

Town Justice (vote for ONE)

Democrat Mitchell Murray or Republican Doug DeRue

VILLAGE OF PALMYRA

Mayor (Vote for ONE)

Democrat Molly Budziszewskki, or Republican David Husk (both have second lines as well)

Trustee (Vote for TWO)

Democrat Carrie Deming, Republican Patrick Nolan, Republican Rick Perry (all have second lines as well)

TOWN OF SODUS

Town Justice (Vote for ONE)

Democrat Frank Fava or Republican/Conservative Robert Fratangelo.

VILLAGE OF SODUS POINT

Trustee (Vote for ONE)

Democrat candidate Laurie Hayden or Republican/FIT candidate Laurie Verbridge

VILLAGE OF SODUS

Mayor (Vote for ONE)

Democrat/Conservative David Englert is running unopposed

Trustee (Vote for TWO)

Democrat/Reset Sodus candidate Sandra Hamilton, or Republican/Conservative Daniel Ingersoll

TOWN OF WOLCOTT

Councilman (1 year vacancy)

Derek Ceratt is running unopposed on the Community Unity line.

There are NO local candidates running this November in Walworth, Marion, Ontario, Lyons, Rose, Huron, Savannah, or Williamson.

Any further questions may be found on the Wayne County Board of Elections website at: https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/wayne-county-board-of-elections/2019-elections/.