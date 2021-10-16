Election 2021: Sheriff’s Race - the one to watch

Below are letters from each of the candidates for Wayne County sheriff.

Rob Milby

Republican/Conservative lines

I have had the distinct honor of being a member of an elite public-safety organization for the last 26 years. The Sheriffs who have served this county have established a tradition of excellence within our Sheriff’s Office. Through their leadership, and the hard work of its members, your Sheriff’s Office has maintained the highest-level of recognized professionalism in New York State. We will continue to do so in my ten-ure, and we will continue to meet the needs of our community as we move forward.

I began at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in 1995 and have served in many capacities throughout my career. I have led in each of the office’s divisions. I now hold the position of Chief Deputy. Every day, I am afforded the opportunity to apply command leadership, which I studied at the FBI Na-tional Academy and learned from my mentors. I have risen to the challenges of being a guardian of our community. I have conducted, participated in, and supervised many critical incidents in Wayne County. I know the stakeholders within our county who come together for our citizens’ sake. I am familiar with the budget process, unions and the collective bargaining process. I don’t preach public safety; I practice it. Throughout this campaign process one resounding request has been put to me, to maintain a pub lic-safety entity that continues to uphold our laws and defend our constitution. I pledge to do just that.

To meet the ever-changing needs of our community, it is imperative that we develop open lines of communication, treat everyone fairly, and employ impartiality and respect. Inclusion, responsibility and accountability is how we move forward.

Our communities should know the men and women who serve and protect them. “Community policing,” where officers are guardians of their own neighborhoods, and continued expansion of the School Resource Officers program, are two additional ways that we can build positive relationships within our community. We will also see that the assistance programs that we have in place for our members will re-main in-tact, so they may better serve our community.

On November 2, Wayne County residents have an important decision to make as they determine the most qualified candidate to become Sheriff. I ask everyone to research and carefully scrutinize the leadership, training and experience of your candidates. We all have a vested interest in this election.

Steve MacNeal

Democrat Line

When I was a child, my grandfather was the Undersheriff at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Occasionally, he would take me to work with him. I had a plastic Deputy badge I would pin to my chest whenever I had the chance to accompany him. At the time, I had no idea what an Undersheriff did or the responsibility he held. I had no idea he was the second in the command at the Sheriff’s Office. I did know I was proud of him. I loved having a police officer as a grandfather.

That is where my passion for public service began. At 18, I joined the Walworth Fire Department, where I still volunteer as a Firefighter. Two years later, I was hired as a Deputy Sheriff at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve served as a police officer for 23 years at the Sheriff’s Office, Irondequoit Police Department, and Macedon Police Department, where I am the Administrative Sergeant.

Serving in different roles and capacities at diverse agencies affords me a unique perspective and a new vision for the Sheriff’s Office.

My vision includes improved methods of response to those experiencing a mental health crisis. My vision includes reducing the number one cause of death of the American police officer, suicide (excluding Covid), by encouraging and providing Peer Support, EAP, and personal counseling services to those who serve our communities. My vision includes enforcement and rehabilitative programs designed to battle the 500% increase in opioid related overdose fatalities in Wayne County. My vision includes programs to best protect our children from violence, adverse childhood experiences, and falling prey to those with bad intentions. My vision creates an environment that encourages Deputies to stay right here, in Wayne County, instead of leaving for other opportunities. An environment that provides training and opportunities for your Deputies to build their own version of a successful career, and ultimately better serve the residents and businesses of Wayne County.

Recently I announced my selection for Undersheriff as Laura Elsbree, a Road Patrol Sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with 21 years of Law Enforcement experience. Together we have developed plans and programs to best serve the communities of Wayne County. I encourage you to visit our website, www.MacNealforSheriff.com, and review our plans. Please do your own research and make the best choice for Wayne County Sheriff.