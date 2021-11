We'll be posting election results as they come in. Please note that these are only preliminary numbers, and that official counts will be released by the board of elections once all votes have been tallied.

Walworth

Town Supervisor

Mike Donalty 1375

Susie Jacobs 926

Walworth Town Board

Rick Johnson 1556

Jim Harden 1467

Tiffany Paine 842

John Crumb 794



Kevin Switzer - Highway: 1925. Unopposed

Aimee Phillips-Lomb - Town Clrek: 1724 Unopposed

Wayne County Sheriff (Awaiting totals)

Rob Milby

Steve MacNeal