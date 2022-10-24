Election 2022: State and Local candidates on the ballot November 8th

Before Election Day, voters in Wayne County may need answers.

Here are details to help you weave your way through it all:

To check your registration go to: voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

As always, voters may vote on Election Day, November 8.

The Board of Elections will have be able to tell you your District, and your polling place.

There is also the option for Absentee Ballots (Deadline is October 24th) and Early Voting (October 31 through November 6.)

Call the Wayne County Board of Elections (315) 946-7400 for times and locations for Early voting. One is the Board of Elections in Lyons and the other is the Ontario Town Hall.

Candidates on the ballot in Wayne County include Governor candidates:

Democrat/Working Families:

Kathy Hochul

Hochul is the 57th Governor of New York. A lifelong New Yorker, Kathy was born and raised in a blue-collar Irish Catholic family in Buffalo that instilled in her a deep passion for public service. She was a student organizer and activist at Syracuse University, and then a young attorney and a legislative assistant to Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. She continued to pursue public service by serving her local community on the Hamburg Town Board before becoming Erie County Clerk.

In 2011, Kathy was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a proud Democrat in Western New York. In Congress, she was a pivotal vote against efforts to defund Medicare and re-peal the Affordable Care Act.

Kathy was elected to statewide office in 2014, and again in 2018, becoming the Lieutenant Governor of New York State. As Lieutenant Governor, she put in the work to represent all New Yorkers — visiting all 62 counties every year and ensuring that every community had a seat at the table.

(from Hochul’s website)

Republican/Conservative:

Lee Zeldin

Zeldin was born on Long Island, and grew up in Suffolk County.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany and his law degree from Albany Law School, becoming New York’s youngest attorney at the time at the age of 23. Lee spent four years on Active Duty with the U.S. Army after completing ROTC and served in different capacities - Military Intelligence Officer, Prosecutor, and Military Magistrate. In 2006, while assigned to the Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division, Lee deployed to Iraq with an infantry battalion of fellow paratroopers in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 2007, Lee returned to Suffolk County and transitioned from Active Duty to the Army Reserve, where he currently serves with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In 2008, Lee established a successful law practice in Smithtown, NY. Elected to the New York State Senate two years later, in 2010, Lee’s been working hard every day since to keep the promises he made to the hard-working families he represents.

(from Zeldin’s website)

U.S. Senator from N.Y.

Democrat/Working Families: Chuck Schumer

U.S. Senator Charles Ellis “Chuck” Schumer was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, where his dad own. He attended public school, graduated and headed to Harvard University, and then Harvard Law School. After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1974, Chuck was elected to the New York State Assembly. In 1980, at 29, he was elected as a congressman from the 9th Congressional District. Chuck represented the 9th CD in Brooklyn and Queens for eighteen years. In 1998, Chuck was elected to the U.S. Senate; he became New York’s senior senator in 2000. He aggressively championed agricultural measures to preserve vital market support programs for New York’s dairy farmers and crop growers. After he was re-elected him in 2004, Chuck secured two powerful posts: a seat on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the nation’s tax, trade, social security and healthcare legislation, and the Chairmanship of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC). Following the elections of 2006, then-Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) appointed Chuck to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic Conference, the number three position on the Democratic Leadership team.

In 2016, Chuck was once again reelected by the people of New York and at the same time, his colleagues elected him to serve as Leader of the Democratic Caucus, the first time a New York Senator has held the position.

(from Schumer’s website)

Republican/Conservative Nominee: Joe Pinion

Joe Pinion is an advocate, entrepreneur, and Political News Commentator. Joe personally understands the realities confronting the everyday people that call New York home. Joe, born and raised in Yonkers, NY by his mother and grandmother, graduated from Horace Mann High School. As a Political News Commentator, Joe has appeared regularly on prominent news networks and talk shows and was most recently the host of his own show “Saturday Agenda” on Newsmax. Joe has a wealth of experience in the private sector and nonprofit space with nearly two decades of expertise in healthcare, media, and renewable energy. Joe has effectively leveraged his talents to try and give a voice to the voiceless and to bring attention to issues that often fall through the cracks. As a national spokesman for RePublicEN and a fellow of the nonpartisan group DeployUS, Joe has been a champion for real, non-governmental clean energy solutions. Joe is running for U.S. Senate because our state and our country are in trouble. It’s time we send regular people with an extraordinary vision to represent our shared values in Washington and look out for our best

interests, not the special interests (from Pinion’s website)

LaRouche Independent Nominee: Diane Sare

I am running as a LaRouche Independent candidate I am running as an independent because the party system has failed to serve the needs of the people of this Republic. I am running against the interests of Wall Street, and for a new deal for the people of this state and country. Most importantly, I have stood side by side with the greatest American of the last century, the statesman and economist Lyndon LaRouche, fighting for the same principles that our Founding Fathers cherished and fought for I am running for U.S. Senate in 2022 because our nation and the world are at a very dangerous conjuncture. The great powers--China, Russia, India, and the United States--must come together in a plan of coordinated action, not only for equitable availability of appropriate medicine, but for the eradication of poverty which creates the conditions for any disease to become a pandemic.

(from Sare’s website)

NY State Senate, 54th District

Republican/Conservative: Pam Helming

I began my public service as a member of the Canandaigua Zoning Board of Appeals because I wanted to help preserve our beautiful lake for my young children.

As I got more involved, I ran for Canandaigua Town Board and then for Town Supervisor. In 2016, I ran for State Senate because I felt I could do even more for my community in state government.

Throughout my career, I have been a vocal advocate for law enforcement and first responders, veterans, seniors, farmers, small business owners, children and families, and taxpayers.

When I go door to door, when I speak with business owners, when I sit down with concerned parents, there is a common theme: New York has become unaffordable and less safe.

My constituents are worried about gas prices, home heating bills, the cost of groceries. They want stronger communities, good job opportunities, and most of all, government leaders who listen and respond with common-sense solutions.

As State Senator, I have led the fight against disastrous policies coming out of Albany that are undermining public safety and economic security.

I am not afraid to speak out, whether on the Senate floor, or here in the district, to make sure people’s voices are heard and elected representatives are held accountable.

I have advanced measures providing tax relief to middle class families; increasing tax credits for small businesses; growing opportunities for local farmers; expanding mental health and other resources for veterans; boosting volunteer firefighter recruitment and support for rural EMS; and protecting seniors.

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as your New York State Senator.

I have always approached this job with a fighting spirit and a collaborative heart.

I am running for re-election so I can continue to fight for you, your family, your community, and the resources and progress we need.

Democrat Nominee: Kenan Baldridge

As a lifelong resident of Wayne County, former Town Supervisor and County Supervisor, I am en-thused about bringing my government and professional experience to Albany to represent a growing constituency of voters. We must focus forward for a better New

York, helping people along the way. I will be focusing on three broad areas of concern to New Yorkers – Health, Education and Safety. The pandemic has revealed disparities in access to healthcare among New Yorkers that need to be resolved. Bad health care is certainly a problem. Without a guarantee of good healthcare, New York families cannot really move forward….always one hospital bill away from financial ruin. Having a permanent underclass of people without health care coverage is unwise and unfair. Over 5,000 tons per day of toxic and stinky NYC trash have been imported to the Finger Lakes Region for six years. This must stop. We now have a constitutional right to a clean environment: We must develop a better solid waste plan for New York that emphasizes prevention of waste and re-use of products instead of piling it up on good farmland. It’s time for full funding of our public education system so children from all walks of life will have an equal opportunity for success. Our working parents need safe, reliable, affordable educational day care for their children. Our students going off to further education need it to be affordable. They should not have to incur a new burden of student loans that will shackle them instead of giving them opportunity. One of the most critical roles an elected state representative can play is in ensuring that our Emergency Services receive the funding they need. 911 taxes currently go to state; these taxes should go directly to the county instead. Fire departments and EMS services require better funding for personal protective gear, rescue tools, and state of the art training. Largely rural regions should not settle for second best when it comes to saving lives. I would be honored if you would elect me your new State Senator.

NYS Attorney General

Democrat/Working Families: Letitia James

Born and raised in Brooklyn, she is the first woman of color to be elected as New York Attorney General.

Letitia has been a public defender, worked in Albany, and served on the New York City Council.

In 2013, she was elected Public Advocate for the City of New York. Her office handled over 32,000 constituent complaints and passed more legislation than all previous Public Advocates combined.

As Public Advocate, she stood up for our most vulnerable communities and served as a watchdog over New York City government agencies. Her leadership transformed the Public Advocate’s office into a formidable engine of change.

Now, as Attorney General and head of the state’s Department of Law, Letitia is both the ‘People’s Lawyer’ and the state’s chief legal officer, serving as the guardian of the legal rights of the citizens of New York, its organizations, and its natural resources.

(from James’ website) Republican/Conservative Nominee: Michael Henry

Michael Henry is the son of a retired Mount Vernon detective and a surgery center manager from the Bronx.

Every day, victim-generating laws mean working class people fear the streets. He decided to use his hard-earned experience to Save our State and run for Attorney General. He is dedicated to fighting Crime, Corruption and rising Cost-of Living in New York.

He is an experienced attorney who owns a New

York City based, boutique law firm which specializes in commercial litigation.

He is admitted to practice in the State of New York.

In law school, Michael was a judicial intern for The Honorable John M. Czygier, Jr., Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court.

He’s been a member of the Federalist Society since law school.

Michael is also a member of multiple Italian American Lawyers associations.

(from Henry’s website)

NYS Comptroller

Democrat/Working Families: Thomas DiNapoli

I know times are tough for many of us right now. Inflation and gas prices are hitting New York families hard, many people feel unsafe due to rising gun violence, and a radical right wing is shredding women’s rights while dangerously denying reality on everything from climate science to election results to vaccines. I grew up in a middle class, union household and I understand the financial pressures families are facing. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from my years in public service, it’s that New Yorkers are resilient, strong and compassionate. I am asking for your support as I run for State Comptroller. As an independent voice on state and local government finances, my office identifies waste to ensure the accountability and transparency taxpayers deserve. My management of our state pension fund protects the retirement security of over a million state and local public employees. And through my engagement with the companies we invest in, I have fought for corporate responsibility on key issues like climate change, worker rights, diversity, and equity. I ask for your vote and your support on Election Day, November 8, so I can continue to work for you and your family.

Republican/Conservative: Paul Rodriguez

Paul is a global financial expert with several decades of experience. As a political outsider from the private sector, Paul is running to professionalize the Office of the Comptroller, Paul was born in Queens to working-class Puerto Rican parents. His mother relocated them to Puerto Rico, where he lived for 10 years before moving back to the States. Paul learned Spanish as his first language. During his studies at Northwestern University, he served as a Midshipman in the

Naval ROTC program. He is a past Executive Board member of the Manhattan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Brooklyn- Kings County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and a past president of the New York Young Republican Club. He ran for Congress in 2004. In 2021, he was the Conservative Party nominee for New York City Comptroller. He has served in the Archdiocese of New York, managing their extensive multimillion dollar fundraising campaigns. Paul earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Certificate in Global Policy Studies at the University of Georgia. He also completed a Fellowship in Economics at Stanford University. He lives in Brooklyn with his family.

House of Rep. - 24th District

Republican/Conservative: Claudia Tenney

I am the only candidate in this race with a proven track record of courageously defending our values and standing up to the dangerous far-left policies. I am a compassionate advocate for small and rural communities across New York and a principled leader with integrity who has always taken on the status quo to improve our region. I fought in Congress to back our brave police officers, to empower and encourage small businesses, to protect Second Amendment rights, to support veterans, to strengthen our family farms, and to unleash American energy independence. As a lifelong resident of upstate New York, this community has always been my home. I practiced law and grew my family’s newspaper and manufacturing business here, all while raising my son Trey as a single parent. Trey graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and serves as an officer in the Marine Reserves after eight years of active-duty service. As your representative, transparency and accountability will be a top priority, which is why I always explain every vote I cast on your behalf. You will know where I stand on the issues and why. I am honored that our campaign has been driven by enthusiastic grassroots volunteers across the 24th Congressional District. In additional to national leaders like President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, countless local officials have joined our team to defend our Upstate values and restore principled leadership to Congress.

Democrat Nominee: Steven Holden

I am a veteran, father, servant, leader.

I want everyone to Make it in America: to provide for yourself and your family with a good paying job; to make your own decisions about when to have a family; to breathe clean air and drink safe

water; to afford healthcare when illness strikes; to access the technologies of today; and to love who you want to love.

Sadly, MAGA Republicans are now just too extreme. Whether its criminalizing abortion, opposing affordable healthcare, abandoning veterans in need, or inventing reasons to vote NO on bipartisan issues like infrastructure or clean water, they are set on making it harder for regular folks like you and me to Make it in America.

That needs to change. That’s why I’m running for Congress, and that’s why I hope you’ll vote for me on November 8th. (from Holden’s Facebook page)