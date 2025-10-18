Election 2025: Statements from local candidates

As the 2025 election approaches, The Times has reached out to every Wayne County candidate listed on this year’s official ballots and has asked each to provide a statement.

TOWN OF ARCADIA

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican

KEITH BENJAMIN

I believe in the rule of law, it’s our basic roadmap. Having served previously at the Town Court level I felt an obligation to serve my community. Justice must be dispensed fairly and without bias. I believe I have the ability and temperment to serve the residents of Arcadia in that capacity.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican

MICHAEL DIAMOND

I’m running because I enjoy working with our town board, We had multiple budget workshops last month and came up with a budget for 2026 that reduces property taxes from the current year.

Republican

DAVID GRECO

I enjoy being a board member and I am committed to making our community a better place, by listening to residents and working to address local needs.

RECEIVER OF TAXES

(Vote for ONE) 4 year term

Republican

SHARON VERHEECKE

I enjoy talking with the taxpayers and listening to their many viewpoints on paying taxes. It’s a very interesting job with a lot of different aspects to the job.

TOWN OF BUTLER

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for ONE) 2 year term

Republican (uncontested race)

TOMMY METTLER

I am not running for myself, but for the people of Butler and of our County. We all need to work together and I want to continue to do that for them.

BUTLER TOWN CLERK

(Vote for ONE) 4 year term

Republican

KIMBERLY PARMETER

I’m honored to continue serving Butler, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation that empowers our residents and enhances our community. .

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican (uncontested race)

JOHN DATES

Candidate did not wish to respond.

Republican (uncontested race)

DAVID SOULES

Candidate did not wish to respond.

SUPERINTENDENT Highways

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican (uncontested race)

RICHARD ROBINSON III

Candidate did not wish to respond.

Town of Galen

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Democrat and Republican

NICOLE MALBONE

I’m a lifelong resident, active in various community organizations and will continue to be, because I believe there is no greater honor to give back to the community that helped guide me throughout my life. I ran to be an advocate for our community and more importantly be a voice for all of residents. I would consider an honor and a privilege earn your vote once again.

Democrat and Republican Line

JEFF MONTEMORANO

Candidate did not respond

GALEN TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Democrat and Republican Lines

Carol Heald

I’ve been honored to serve as Galen Town Justice for over 31 years. I pledge to continue serving my community with dedication.

TOWN OF HURON

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Conservative

DAVE FANTUZZO

I am running for Supervisor of the Town of Huron to continue the work the Town Board and I have started. The Town is on good financial footing while trying to lower taxes. We are moving ahead with water, wastewater, and other projects to improve Huron.. I am fortunate to have a great Board, Town Clerk, Building Department, Highway Department, Assessor and staff at the Town Hall. I look forward to continuing our work together.

TOWN CLERK

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Conservative

TAMMY VEZZOSE

As your Town Clerk, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our community to ensure that our town government operates smoothly, efficiently, and transparently. If re-elected, I will remain focused on upholding accountability, transparency and protecting our town and its employees from harassment or workplace violence, and fostering a respectful and safe environment for all.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

Amy Connelly

I’m running for town councilwoman to serve our community and help make it a place where my children, and one day their children-will be proud to live, grow, and give back. By lowering the town’s tax rate and investing in infrastructure, I aim to support families and businesses. I’m committed to serving with integrity and putting our shared interests first, so we can move forward together.

Republican/Conservative

Phil Eygnor

On July 13, 2025, we lost a dear friend and valued fellow board member, Bob Cahoon. I had already planned to run for another term but Tom stepped up to serve the remainder of Bob’ Cahoon’s term after his death. This decision was made not only out of respect for Bob’s legacy but also out of a shared commitment continuing the work we’ve all started.

TOWN COUNCIL

Running for a 2 year vacancy

Republican/Conservative

THOMAS WETHERBY

I remain deeply passionate about serving the residents of the Town of Huron. With several important projects already underway, I am eager to see them through and to keep building a strong future for our town.

Superintendent Highways

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

GERRITT REYN

Candidate did not respond

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

DAVID URBAN

My motivation to seek continued service as the town judge of Huron originates from a strong sense of duty and commitment to public service. Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to upholding the safety and well-being of both our country and local community. I am committed to maintaining a court that is characterized by fairness, respect, and public confidence.

Republican/Conservative

DENNIS BROOKS JR.

I am a lifelong resident of Wolcott and a 2000 graduate of North Rose-Wolcott School. For the past 12 years, my family and I have proudly called Huron our home. I am running for Town Justice because I believe in being involved and giving back to the community that’s given so much to me. If elected, I promise to listen to all sides and approach every case with fairness, integrity, and respect.

TOWN OF LYONS

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

JIM BRADY

I am running for a second term for Town Supervisor to complete the many projects we have been awarded. This will make Lyons a better community to live and raise a family in. I am looking forward to moving Lyons in the right economic direction.

TOWN CLERK

(Vote for One) 4 year term



Republican/Conservative

AMY SHAFFER

I have enjoyed working for the Town of Lyons for the last 8 years. It has been both challenging and rewarding. I love being able to help community members on a daily basis.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

DAN LAGASSE

Candidate did not respond

Republican

DAN DEWOLF

Candidate did not respond

SUPERINTENDENT HIGHWAYS

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

SAM TONER

I am running for Highway Superintendent. Public safety is a top priority. From the aging infrastructure that needs to be replaced to regular highway maintenance, I will push to reach those goals.

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Lyons Justice Party

RICH HENRY

I have been a resident of Lyons for 25 years and from the moment it became my home I have felt a commitment to the community and the town. I believe there is work to be done in order to make it a place we can all be proud of, and I believe I can be in a position to help that along as a Town Justice.

TOWN OF MACEDON

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Faith and Freedom

BRUCE BABCOCK

It has been a privilege to serve the Town of Macedon as a councilperson for almost 10 years. I’m proud of our town and its identity in Upstate New York. I would like to continue to be a part of the decision making that has made Macedon a growing community. I take seriously the representation of Macedon residents as it relates to town, county, and state matters.

Republican/Faith and Freedom

JEREMY LAMARTI

Candidate did not respond.

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Faith and Freedom

LON SANFORD

Having been elected at the outset of Covid, it certainly was a unique beginning. Our introductory training was all done virtually, taking away that human interaction. Once the restrictions were lifted, the court experience reflected the more traditional idea of what our judicial system should be, especially at the local level. The law is constantly changing and in seeking reelection, I hope to bring my training and experience to better serve the community as a whole.

Town of Marion

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Future of Marion

Mike Cramer

I am running for town Supervisor to work with and assist our town board in overseeing our town operations and representing our residents working as one of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors overseeing county operations. My leadership style is focused on serving others, community driven, and focusing on stewardship. I value and support our employees, community organizations, volunteers, and residents.

Conservative/Renew Marion

SUMMER JOHNSON

I’m running for Re-Election as Marion Town Supervisor because I care deeply about our community and want to see it grow in a way that benefits both current residents and future generations. I believe in transparent, accountable leadership that keeps Marion moving forward while preserving what makes our town special. My goal is to create a positive, respectful environment where every voice is heard and local decisions reflect the values and priorities of our citizens.

TOWN CLERK

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative/Marion Grown

HEIDI LEVAN

I have lived in Marion for close to 50 years and as the Town Clerk, I have enjoyed interacting and speaking to Marion residents. It has been my honor to serve as the Marion Town Clerk and I would greatly appreciate your support on November 4th.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Marion Legacy

JULIE HERMAN

I am running for reelection to the Marion Town Board. Throughout the last 4 years, I have worked within several areas of the town including but not limited to: Parks & Rec, Drainage, Historical Association, Cemetery, Town Clerk, and Library. These associations have allowed me to work with many amazing people in our town to better understand the needs of our residents. I would like to continue to try to make our town a better place for all.

Republican

MARY JOHNSON

As a Marion resident and community volunteer, I’m running for Town Board to strengthen communication, support local families to promote community connection, and preserve what makes Marion special. I believe in balancing progress with our town’s traditions.

Democrat

DENNIS-FAULKNER

Candidate did not respond

Superintendent Highways

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Marion Strong

STEVE TABER

Candidate did not respond

TOWN JUSTICE.

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican

SAM BONAFEDE

Candidate did not respond.

TOWN OF ONTARIO

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Conservative

BEN AMAN

Over the past two years, Ontario has made great progress, and I look forward to keeping that momentum going. My goal is to build on our successes, strengthen community connections, and ensure Ontario continues to thrive for generations to come.

ONTARIO TOWN Council

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican

DEB HIBBARD

I am asking for your vote as I seek re-election to the Ontario Town Board to continue working for you. In my first term, I listened, delivered, and held true to my core beliefs of "Doing the Right Thing" by using common sense and seeking common ground when challenges arose. I believe in measured and reasonable growth, as well as wise and responsible spending of tax dollars.

Republican/Conservative

TIM STRICKLAND

Married to Wife Kim. Myself and my 2 Sons are WCSD Graduates. I have served 4 years as a Ontario Town Board Member and 2 years as Deputy Supervisor. I am the Owner of Core Fitness/Core Barbershop in the Ontario Business District

Democrat/Good Neighbor party/Conservative

JIM SWITZER

I am seeking election to the town board to put an end to current reckless spending, careless budgeting and unsustainable fully paid health insurance for town employees. The proposed 10 cent increase in the tentative 2026 town budget plus expected sewer rate increases are not responsible or acceptable. I bring proven experience & unmatched knowledge to address present & future town issues.

Democrat/Good Neighbor party

ALISON BROWN

I am running for Ontario Town Board because I believe our community deserves thoughtful leadership and fresh perspectives. Local government should be balanced and put people first. If elected, I will work hard to build consensus, resolve conflicts and make sure every voice is heard.

Running for a 2 year vacancy

Democrat/Conservative

JO SPARKY DONNELLY

For years people have asked me when I was going to run for the Town Board...I decided to run when I realized that I was sitting on the wrong side of the tables in the meeting room! I know that I can make a positive difference if elected. I will strive to be an advocate for the people and to make sure that their voices will be heard! We have work to do in order to show the people that they are the bedrock of the Town!

Republican

DAN BRAKE

Ontario works best when government listens and delivers. I’m running to keep our focus on infrastructure, responsible budgeting, and thoughtful growth that preserves the character of our lakefront town. With more than three decades of corporate leadership and service on Ontario’s Planning and Town Boards, I bring the experience to lead with openness and common sense. I look forward to continuing this work with your support in November.

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican /Conservative

WILLIAM BENEDICT

Life long resident of Ontario, serving over 7 years as Town Justice, I retired after 32 years with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Town of Palmyra

TOWN Council

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican

TODD PIPITONE

I’m running for the Palmyra Town Board because I care deeply about the place I’ve called home for over 20 years. Palmyra is a community with strong roots and a bright future — and I want to continue to help make sure the decisions we make today set us up for long-term success. I’m running because I believe Palmyra’s best days are still ahead — and together, we can make sure our town continues to thrive for generations to come.

Republican

BRAD COOK

I am running for reelection for my 3rd term. I am looking forward to continuing to help Palmyra grow. I’m a life long resident of Palmyra. I feel , over my time, I have a made a positive impact working on the board. Looking forward to continuing to serve for many years ahead.

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican

TERRY RODMAN

I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community for the past 35 years. I am hopeful that I will be able to serve another four-year term.

TOWN OF ROSE

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Democrat/Clean Sweep

KENAN BALDRIDGE

As a long-time Rose resident, I have over 11 years on the NR-W school board, am an active firefighter with 50 years in the NR fire department, and am an experienced former town supervisor. I will resume the monthly Supervisor Reports so you can know what the town is doing, and will set regular office hours. I want to resume rebuilding the water infrastructure and improve groundwater drainage to help protect from the intense rainfall we’ve been getting. I am committed to protecting the Wayne County Nursing Home so it will continue to care for our loved ones.

Republican/Conservative

CHRISTINE RICE

I am a candidate who shows up with positivity, integrity and I am a community member that cares.

TOWN CLERK

(Vote for One) 4 year term



Democrat/Clean Sweep

CHRISTINE SMITH

I was Town Clerk for 33 years also serving as a full-time Notary. I am running this year for the following: restore transparency to our town clerk’s office, facilitate transpency of our town government through my commitment to bipartisan problem solving, and improve the availability and accessiblity as your Town Clerk through dependable business hours.

Republican / Conservative

ANN GONZALEZ

I am Ann Gonzalez and I am the current Town Clerk for the Town of Rose. I have spent the last four years educating myself through the Association of Towns, the Office of the State Comptroller and from fellow Town Clerks in Wayne County. I would describe myself as a driven, tenacious, dependable and devoted person who strives for excellence.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Democrat/Clean Sweep

Swan Gie Oey

Candidate did not respond.

Republican / Conservative

SCOTT CONVERSE

Candidate did not respond.

Republican/Conservative

PHIL TORREY

Candidate did not respond.

Superintendent Highways

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

Jeffery Jay

Candidate did not respond.

TOWN OF SAVANNAH

TOWN SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican

FRANK PADDOCK

I am seeking re-election as Town Supervisor and respectfully ask that you vote the Republican line.The past two years have been a learning experience and, at times, challenging. The Board and I have made difficult decisions that had been neglected for years. I promise to represent all Savannah residents, regardless of party affiliation, to the best of my ability. Your vote is important – please get out and vote.

TOWN COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Democrat/Clean Sweep

JOHN GILL

Working for the future of Savannah.

Republican / Conservative

JOHN SLOAN

Candidate did not respond.

SUPERINTENDNT HIGHWAYS

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Savannah/Restoration party

JEFF LIDDLE

I have worked for the Town of Savannah Highway Department since January of 2016. I became Superintendent of Highways in January of 2020 and hope to continue serving the community in that role for many years to come.

Hometown Dedication

BRANDON BAKER

I am ready to bring fresh new energy to the Savannah Highway Department. I believe in a strong work ethic, transparency, open communication with the Savannah residents and putting our Savannah community first with the hometown dedication.

TOWN OF SODUS

Town Council

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Democrat

Ellen Zuroski

I’m an educator, administrator, business owner, and community builder, and I know I’m a great fit for the challenges of helping to manage our town and strengthen our community across partisan lines.

Republican/Conservative

CATHY WILLMOTT

My name is Cathy Willmott, running for Sodus Town Board. I’ve been on the board for the past 5 years and enjoy the responsibility of public service. I take a special interest to ensure your tax dollars are spent wisely...with consideration to all taxpayers.

Republican/Conservative

JOSH CONKLIN

I’m proud to call Sodus my home, where my wife and I are raising our five children. I currently serve our community as a member of the Village of Sodus Board and as Chairman of the Republican Committee of Sodus along with serving many other local roles. I’m running for Town Council because I believe in strengthening our community spirit, sup-porting local initiatives, and upholding the family values that make Sodus so special. My goal is to help Sodus remain a vibrant, welcoming, and thriving place for all residents—today and for generations to come.

Village of Sodus

Vllage trustee

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Democrat/Main Street Party

Patricia hall

I am a proud longtime resident of the Village of Sodus. I am running for Sodus Village Trustee because I care deeply about our community. I believe in making a difference one day at a time by listening to residents to keep our village safe, strong, and thriving.

Republican/Conservative

ALLIE MADISON

I am running for Sodus Village Trustee because I care deeply about our community. As a longtime resident, I’ve seen the strength and spirit that make Sodus a special place to live. I want to help our village grow and thrive while preserving what we all value most. I look forward to working together with residents to support a strong future for Sodus.

VILLAGE - SODUS POINT

Village MAYOR

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

WILLIAM KALLUSCH JR.

Mayor Kallusch Jr. has resigned from the position of Mayor

Village TRUSTEE

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican

MATT NOWAK

As one of the current Trustees of Sodus Point I have no personal agendas and will keep donating my Trustee salary back into the Village. With Bill Kallusch’s recent resignation, Laurie Verbridge has become the new Mayor where she is allowing the current board to make the village decisions. I can’t wait to see what this board will achieve moving forward. I am well qualified for the trustee position and will be honored with your vote.

Republican

WHIT SPRAGUE

Candidate did not respond.

Running for a 2 year vacancy

Republican/Conservative

PHIL LEONE

I aim to focus on leadership and not politics. I continue to support and uphold doing what is right, even when not popular. I am always willing to help a neighbor and my overarching goal is to better our entire community with sensible, reasonable solutions through an open and transparent process.

Town of Walworth

Town SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

Laura Elsbree

My years of leadership experience as a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy has prepared me to tackle our town’s biggest challenges with transparency and fresh solutions. I will work tirelessly to address our shared concerns and ensure a more efficient and effective local government.

Town CLERK

(Vote for One) 4 year term



Republican/Conservative

JENNA CAMACHO

Jenna Camacho has resigned as Town Clerk.

Town COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

CRAIG JEFFERS

Candidate did not respond

Republican/Conservative

DANIEL BOTSFORD

Having worked with over 50 municipalities throughout my insurance career, I’ve seen a wide range of budgets, proposals, and approaches. I bring that experience—and the relationships I’ve built along the way—back to my own community.

Democrat

STEPHEN CADY

I am running for Walworth Town Board to bring a fresh set of eyes and new way of thinking to the Board. I am concerned about how policies from Albany and Washington are affecting people in Walworth and I want to do what I can to help all my neighbors during these tough times.

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

KEVIN SWITZER

Candidate did not respond.

TOWN JUSTICE

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

ARLINE HANNA

I’m running for Walworth Town Court Justice because I deeply care about our community and want to keep Walworth a safe and fair place for everyone. I believe in applying the law with integrity, common sense, and accountability. Walworth is such a special place to live, and I will do my part to protect its values and the people who call it home.

Republican

CHARLES YOUNG

There are many reasons why I’m running for re-election as Walworth Town Justice. The one I think about the most is that maybe I can make a positive difference in someone’s life. Sometimes things don’t work out that way, but I thank God for the opportunity everytime it does.

Town of Williamson

Town SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican

BARRY VAN NOSTRAND

I pledge to continue to work hard as the Williamson Town Supervisor by always being accessible, responsive, transparent and ethical. I will continue to protect all of our taxpayers by maintaining our town tax rate and our water rates among the very lowest in the county!

Democrat

JOSEPH LAMANNA

I’m running to unite our community, not just in name, but in purpose and pride. Williamson deserves leadership that listens, acts boldly, and brings every voice to the table. I’ll fight for smart growth, fiscal integrity, and a future that honors our roots. Together, we’ll build a town where unity isn’t a slogan, it’s how we thrive!

Town COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 2 year term

Democrat/Common Ground

ERIC HERRIMAN

"I’m running for Williamson Town Council to improve transparency and strengthen communication between the Board and our residents. As a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and 25-year resident, I’ve seen the strength and spirit of Williamson through years of local volunteer work. I’m committed to bringing in new businesses, increasing revenue, and pushing for action on the issues that matter.

Republican

ABRAM MOLL

I have been truly honored to serve the Town of Williamson the last 8 years, and hope to continue my work specifically with planning and zoning, with a focus on reshaping our zoning to better accommodate businesses to invest in our town. We are well-positioned for a great future and with the lessons I have learned the last few years I plan on introducing changes that will have a positive impact on our main-street and 104 corridor.

Republican

TED KERSCHNER

I graduated from Williamson schools, and working with the town’s people has given me experience, listening to issues that need to be addressed. I have seen changes throughout the community and want the town of Williamson to keep up with these changes. I feel it’s time for me to give back to the community that they gave me all these years.

TOWN OF WOLCOTT

Town SUPERVISOR

(Vote for One) 2 year term

Republican/Wolcott First

LYNN CHATFIELD

I am still working with Red Creek and N.R.-W. schools on our shared service salt storage building. I hope to start bidding very soon. Again we have to wait for HUD to return to work. We are just finishing Blind Sodus water district, which we started just before covid. I have worked my last term on housing for Eastern Wayne, ending at a dead end. I will continue to seek housing in my next term.

Town COUNCIL

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican/Wolcott First

JULIE ALDRICH

I’m running for re-election to the town board because I remain deeply committed to serving our community and ensuring its continued growth and well-being. With over 16 years of experience in various roles as a public servant, I’ve consistently championed responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and upheld transparency in government to build trust and accountability.

Republican/Wolcott First

CINDEE MIEDEN

I have had the pleasure of serving our community on both the Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Assessment Review for many years along with accepting the appointment to the town board. I am committed to working with the supervisor and the existing board members for the betterment of the town by building upon the foundation of the community and look forward to unlocking it’s full potential. Thank you for your consideration and support for me to to fill the vacant seat on the town board.

Town JUSTICE

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Wolcott First

LARRY MATTLE

Candidate did not respond.

VILLAGE OF RED CREEK

MAYOR

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican /My Kind of Town

BROOKE O’BRIEN

I have lived, loved, and fought for this community my entire life. This village needs a change, and I hope to be a part of that come this November.

VILLAGE TRUSTEE

(Vote for TWO) 4 year term

Republican

Steven Gillespie

I’m running to take the village I grew up in on a path towards its true potential. I’m running to show a fresh perspective on local politics through the eyes of a young man.

Republican

Erika Barnes

Candidate did not respond.

COUNTY COURT JUDGE

(Vote for One) 10 year term

Republican/Conservative

Jeannie D’Alessandro

I am running for Wayne County Judge. I have been an attorney for 26 years, specializing in the areas of criminal and family law. I am slated to be Wayne County‘s first female County Court Judge.

WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

ROBERT MILBY

It has been my honor and my pleasure to serve Wayne County in my first term, and while we achieved many successes at the Sheriff’s Office, the pedal will be to the floor for my next term. I am truly blessed to have been elected in this community that holds its public safety in such high regard. I will push ever forward to see that people are held responsible and accountable for their actions, and will continue to work in bringing you safety and security as our office works with state and federal partners on issues that affect Wayne County as much as the rest of the world. I look forward to another four years with as much anticipation as I did prior to my first term.

WAYNE COUNTY CLERK

(Vote for One) 4 year term

Republican/Conservative

JESSICA FREER

I love this community and area, I have chosen to be a homeowner and raise my family in Wayne County. My years of experience on the Town level which include finance and community service contribute greatly to the qualifications needed for the position. I will work hard to get the job done and listen to the members of the community and their needs.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL

(Vote for TWO) 2 year term

Democrat/JudicialnIntegrity

DAVID SIGUENZA

David is committed to serving our communities in the 7th Judicial Court with the utmost integrity.

Democrat/Judicial Integrity

DARIUS LIND

Darius’ career has taken him to Courts throughout the 7th Judicial District. As Court Attorney Referee he presides over custody ad domestic violence cases.

Republican/Conservative

Joe Dinolfo

With over 30 years of experience as an attorney, Dinolfo is deeply committed to upholding the integrity of the judicial system.

Conservative

Kristina Kitty Karle

Judge Kristine "Kitty" Karle made history as the first female Ontario County Judge. When elected this year, she will become the first female State Supreme Court Justice from the outlying counties of the district.