Elections at a glance for this Tuesday

officer reports are sporadic. Drainage work is in disarray. Water loss and sewer finances are on life support. Highways lack adequate funds for repair and maintenance. Roadside gutters and storm drains in our subdivisions are beyond their useful life. We need to control spending and get our financial house in order.

We must address the long-term town and County tax loss from Exelon Ginna Power Plant P.I.L.O.T. Approval of stipends for town board spouses and tax auction bids by the supervisor are conflicts of interest. An EEOC workplace grievance was filed against the supervisor. Ontario was absent at 50% of county board meetings.

With 15-plus years attending town board meetings/workshops, I know town issues and finances. I have done the job of town and county supervisor before plus 10 years as an effective & productive town board member. I am the MOST qualified and experienced candidate for Ontario’s town and county supervisor.

Please help me re-set Ontario for the future with your vote on November 5th. Thank you.

TOWN OF ROSE SUPERVISOR RACE

Statement from incumbent Democrat KENAN BALDRIDGE:

I am a long time community member who has contributed to the community through 11-1/2 years on the NR-W School Board, 43 years in the fire department as an active member and supporting our NR-W students through the Baldridge Awards for Excellence. I am committed to this community.

I am a professionally trained and experienced public manager with a track record of accomplishment. In my eight years in office we have been keeping up and improving Town buildings and replacing needed highway and water equipment. We have replaced the older snow plows, front-end loader, tractors and mowers to bring down the average age of the fleet. We are rebuilding the 68 year old water system and improving community emergency preparedness for turbulent weather. We have installed full capacity emergency generators on all critical facilities. We are enforcing the cleanup and grass laws fairly, equally, but aggressively.

All this has been done with fiscal responsibility that includes holding the line on taxes. The Town tax rate has not increased in eight years and it won’t increase next year either. I continue to support the nursing home and vote against all tax increases or new taxes. I strive to keep you informed with regular information provided to the public. I am accessible to the public, in public places. You don’t need an appointment to talk with me.

If re-elected, I will continue with these rebuilding efforts while always holding the line on taxes. I ask for your support.

Statement from Republican RICHARD “RIC” LASHER:

I am Richard Lasher and I am running for Rose Supervisor. As your Town Councilman for the past 8 years I have learned a lot about the day-to-day operations. I ran for the Board position because I am not only a concerned resident, but I am deeply committed to my community. I have had 46 years with the Wolcott Fire Dept. (President 20 years); 2 years as President of the Wayne County Firemen’s Association, * 2 years in the NYS Fire Association (Exec. Committee). I am a Past Exalted Ruler of Wolcott Elks, and 3-time Past Commander of Wolcott American Legion. I still work to serve the Veterans as a Trustee of Local VFW. I belong to several other organizations, which shows my commitment to the community.

I have supported the Rose Library and the Rose/North Rose Fire Departments because I believe in their service to my neighbors and friends.

Rose is a small town with a big heart. If elected as your Supervisor, I will work for you. I will listen to you and I will treat everyone with the dignity, respect, and friendship that I want to be treated with.

I have a very positive plan for our Town and I truly feel that Rose deserves better.

TOWN OF SODUS SUPERVISOR RACE

Statement from Democrat DAVID ENGLERT

My name is David Englert, and I am your Democratic and Citizens for Progress candidate for Sodus Town Supervisor.

I am in this race for one simple reason: I love Sodus. I love the land. I love the people. I love our history. And I love our heritage.

Everyone I talk to wants Sodus to be better in one way or another. But “better,” by definition means “different.” If we truly want better, then we have to think differently. We have to act differently. We have to do things differently.

I have been the Mayor of the Village of Sodus for three years now, and we have fundamentally changed the way we think, plan, and operate. From drafting our annual budgets, to project planning and implementation, we have been doing things differently. And the improvements are obvious. We are improving our infrastructure, providing desired services, and building community. We are making our Village a better place to live, work, and raise a family. It won’t happen overnight, but we have turned a corner toward a brighter future.

As your next Supervisor, I will bring these fundamental changes to the Town of Sodus, as well. I will put community priorities first, making our Town a shining example of what an Upstate New York community can be. This is the most beautiful place on earth and with a little loving guidance – and a few changes in our actions and attitudes — it can become the better place we all dream of.

Statement from Republican/ Conservative SCOTT JOHNSON

Dear Fellow Soduskans, I’m running for the position of Sodus Town Supervisor for one simple reason: to do my best to make our hometown a better place to live and a better place for visitors to enjoy.

I believe that I bring the combination of education, experience, and commitment to best serve the people of the Town of Sodus as your supervisor.

I’m a Sodus guy, born here, went to school here, married a local girl and chose to live here to raise my family. I have been involved in numerous local organizations and activities for the last 41 years, from coaching little league to helping raise money for the new elementary playground.

I have served on both the school board and the town board and in both instances, I have experience with budgeting. I also have 34 years of budget experience in business. I have had to deal with numerous state and federal regulatory agencies.

A few of the issues I would like to concentrate on are repealing Plan 2014, code enforcement, small business development, upgrades to Camp Beechwood, embracing the diversity of our community and strengthening those relationships. There are so many wonderful assets here in Sodus that often get overlooked .

I don’t have all the answers, but I’m willing to listen to the people of Sodus to work toward a common goal: to make Sodus a better place in which to live. I would appreciate your vote on November 5th! #SODUSPROUD

Statement from candidate JIM HOYT

My name is James Hoyt and I’m running for the Sodus Town Supervisors position. I’m running first and foremost because I love Sodus and its people. With our beautiful lakes, bays and waterways, to our enriched fruit farms, vegetable crops, and animal farms, hills, light houses, it truly is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family.

However, it could be even better. There is so much our residents don’t know about. I would like to make Sodus safer regarding crime, roadways, drinking water, EMS services, etc. Our zoning needs to be enforced, keep our taxes in check, repeal 2014 plan (lake levels), consolidate some equipment and services with the 2 villages and work on Camp Beechwood. Most important is building a great relationship between the Town Supervisor and the residents.

I would post a tentative meeting agenda for board members and the town residents too, well in advance of all regular meetings. I am a long-time residents and business owner here in Sodus. I have been in the auction business for over 38 years, on the NYS Board of Directors, 2009 NYS Auctioneer of the year award, inducted in the NYS Auctioneer Hall of Fame (2018). I’ve been a volunteer fire fighter for over 44 years, I was Fire Commissioner, Vice President and Captain over those years. I have employed and managed over 30 employees.

I promise to be dedicated, honest, listen and treat everyone with respect, offer friendly and courteous advice and investigate all issues that affect us.

Thanks so much