Employee steals $8750, is caught, attempts to pay back with credit card she opened in owner’s name

State Police Investigators out of Wolcott received a report on January 15, concerning the theft of $8750 from an employee at LaValley Brothers Construction in Wolcott.

Lacy J. Yuoells, age 40, of North Huron Road in Huron left the company employment on January 11th. She was confronted about the loss and agreed to pay back the entire amount. Unfortunately, she paid back the money using a Capital One credit card she had opened in the name of one of the company’s owners.

On top of that after reviewing the company books and statements, they also found $3193.04 in unauthorized Amazon purchases Lacy had made for herself.

Initially, Lacy told investigators that she believed employees of LaValley Construction were allowed to make purchases on the company’s cards.

The whole scheme came to light after Capital One contacted Oscar LaValley concerning earned credit points on the credit card he had never opened. This all came about while Oscar’s wife and Matt’s stepmother was dying

Matt LaValley, Oscar’s son, now believes there may be more loss discoveries unaccounted for. He stated that the company has been reimbursed by Amazon and Capital One for their losses, but their is one more important caveat to the story. Matt’s best friend is Lacy’s husband. Timothy Youells told Matt he had no idea what Lacy was doing.

Matt believes Lacy had spent much of the money on veterinarian bills and some "bull crap". Matt believes one of the purchases Lacy made was a birthday gift for his daughter.

Following the investigation, Lacy Youells was arrested on Friday (4/12) at 4:33 p.m., for Felony Grand larceny in the Third Degree and Felony Identification Theft in the First Degree.

She was take to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to initially appear in Wolcott Court. The case is expected to be presented to a Wayne County Grand Jury.