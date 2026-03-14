Eric Simpson arrested on Federal indictment for prostitution parties in Macedon

On Wednesday (3/11) morning numerous Federal Homeland Security personnel and vehicles appeared at 2411 Canandaigua Road in the Town of Macedon.

The residence owner, Eric Simpson, age 66, also referred to as “Major Hands,” allegedly used his home to have commercial sex workers meet with customers to “engage in commercial sex transactions.”

In the Federal indictment filed on Tuesday (3/10/26) indicates the investigation began back in 2024 and was presented to the federal grand jury impaneled in October of 2024.

The indictment describes in the charges that Simpson “regularly promoted, managed, and carried on prostitution parties,” where he “arranged to have commercial sex workers present and available to perform commercial sex acts with Simpson and with those he invited to the parties.”

The indictment also said Simpson would let commercial sex workers use his home to meet with customers while he was not there, and the parties would be promoted by Simpson through e-mail.

Simpson is charged with use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on, and facilitate a prostitution enterprise.

The indictment said it believes this happened starting in 2021, through about December 2025.

Simpson was reportedly a teacher in the Wayne County area, including the Gananda and North Rose Wolcott School Districts.

Gananda School Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy issued the follwing statement on Thursday after the news broke:

"The School District has been made aware that Eric Simpson, a former employee, was indicted this week. Mr. Simpson worked from September 2020 to June 2022 as a substitute teacher and from September 2022 to August 2024 as a Middle School Computer Science Teacher. He has not been employed by the district since August of 2024."

Simpson reportedly also worked in the North Rose Wolcott School District and has resigned from there in January 2026. The District issued this statement on Thursday afternoon.

"The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District has learned of the arrest of former probationary middle school teacher Eric Simpson. Mr. Simpson was employed with the district as a technology teacher from August 2024 until his resignation in January 2026.

As with all employees, Mr. Simpson was subject to a required background check and employment screening, including fingerprinting and a check of the New York State Sex Offender Registry, which came through with approval from the New York State Education Department.

The charge against Mr. Simpson involves alleged conduct that occurred outside of his capacity as an employee of the District, and we have no reason to believe an investigation would involve his work with North Rose-Wolcott. However, the District will fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation if asked. The safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority."

According to the indictment, Simpson promoted the prostitution parties via e-mail using a Gmail account he established and controlled. In the emails, he detailed how many women would be present, sometimes identifying them by first name. Simpson managed the terms of the prostitution parties via the e-mails, including by setting a cover charge for admission to the party, designating what rooms and other accommodations would be available, and telling prospective customers where to park, so as to not be parked too close to his house.

The e-mails directed customers to negotiate “donations” for services directly with the “dancers”. He also used the internet to inform prospective commercial sex customers what specific sex acts the commercial sex workers would perform, and in that manner, managed the prostitution activity that took place at 2411 Canandaigua Road.

A grand jury indicted Simpson on one count of use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate a prostitution enterprise.

Simpson was arraigned Wednesday in Buffalo federal court. He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions. He’s scheduled to return to Federal Court on Monday (3/16).