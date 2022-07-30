Powered by Dark Sky
July 31st 2022, Sunday
Erie Canal Cruises Return to Lyons

by WayneTimes.com
July 30, 2022

The Lyons Rotary and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters are again sponsoring “Fun on the Erie Canal”, a weekend of six (6) narrated and fun filled cruises on the Historic Erie Canal.  Cruise dates are August 26, 27, and 28, 2022. Cruises from Lyons depart from the canal dock behind the fire station on Water Street. Cruises vary in distance and time. Three local cruises of approximately 2 hours each pass through 2 locks and are offered on Saturday at a cost of $15.00 per person. 

One cruise on Friday early evening, to and from Newark, is approximately 3 hours in duration at a cost of $20.00 per person. This cruise includes passage through three (3) locks.

On Friday and Sunday, special cruises of approximately 5 hours each are offered at a cost of $70.00 per person. On Friday the cruise will depart from Stivers Seneca Marina at 9:00 AM and arrive in Lyons. On Sunday, the cruise will depart the Lyons dock at 10:00 AM and arrive back at Stivers Seneca Marina. 

The Friday and Sunday cruises will include a side trip to the Historic Richmond Aqueduct, 2 locks on the Barge Canal, 4 locks on the Cayuga Seneca Canal, munchies, a bag lunch, and return land transportation. All cruises include a cash bar and a lavatory on board.

For more information or to obtain tickets, please text or phone Rotarian Keith Bridger 315-945-3162, Greeter Bob Stopper 315-573-1068, or Stivers Seneca Marina 315-789-5520.

