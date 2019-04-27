Erie Shore Landing Grand Opening/ Ribbon Cutting Set For May 2

The Arc Wayne’s newest addition to 150 Van Buren St. serves as a treat to both Town of Newark residents and Erie Canal travelers. The four Erie Shore Landing shops consist of the Erie Shore Café, Erie Shore Ice Cream, an expansion of The Arc Wayne Print Shop and a retail space. The grant-funded expansion sits facing T. Spencer Knight Canal Park on the Erie Canal. The café is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 2. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. later that morning. Erie Shore Ice Cream will open at 10 a.m. that day and resume its normal business hours in the days following.

Erie Shore Landing began renovation in February of 2018. The building now houses a wheelchair- accessible kitchen, new office space for agency employees, a state-of-the-art conference room, a new entrance and expansion to the print shop and the three new shops. The shops will employ a number of people with and without disabilities.

The café will serve Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters products, specialty espressos, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, crepes and much more. The ice cream shop will serve Gifford’s Ice Cream. Grant funding for the project was provided by the NYS Canal Corporation, Empire State Development and The Golisano Foundation. While Eris Shore Landing is a retail business of The Arc Wayne, it will be a separate entity.

As of now, Erie Shore Café and Bake Shop will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Erie Shore Ice Cream Shop hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.