Erin Hammond of Macedon takes the reigns as the new Wayne County Attorney

She may be young, at 38, but Erin Hammond of Macedon is a respected and experienced attorney.

Chalking up 13 years in the Wayne County Attorney’s Office, Hammond recently earned the appointment of full time Wayne County Attorney at the July 15th Board of Supervisor’s meeting.



Hammond’s ascend comes with the retirement of Dan Connors, who has served as County Attorney for Wayne County for the last four decades.



The position is being considered Interim while Dan Connors contracts to assist with the overlap of duties, and handles any day-to-day operations, while Hammond, who is 8 month pregnant takes her maternity leave. The bulk of the job is on her capable shoulders as of July 28, 2025.



With a Grade 9 Managerial Confidential Salary, Hammond will be compensated at $114,096.00 a year.

The duties of the position require handling a substantial felony and misdemeanor case load, for the Board of Supervisors and all County Departments.



Hammond received her Juris Doctor degree in 2011 from Boston School of Law and studied History and Political Science at Rutgers in New Jersey from 2024-2008. She began with the County of Wayne in July of 2012.



Erin is not new to the political scene or to County government. Her father, Bill Hammond served on the Macedon Town board and served as Macedon Town Supervisor and member of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors for years. Her parents, Bill and Roberta still live in Macedon, as does Erin and her husband, attorney David Fulvio. They have two young sons, Bryce and Garrett and a new baby on the way.



The new County Attorney is grateful for the trust and confidence placed in her abilities to serve as legal counsel for the County. “I look forward to serving.”