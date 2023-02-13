Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 14th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Expired inspection Sticker leads to major Drug Arrest

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2023

State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in Williamson for an Expired Inspection Sticker.

The driver also had No License and was wanted on warrants out of the City of Rochester.

The vehicle operator, Rasheed Y. Williams, age 30, of North Lane Drive in Rochester was placed under arrest. 

A search of the vehicle revealed a 16 gram bag containing cocaine and 12 gram bag of crack cocaine.

Williams was then charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; Drug with Intent to Sell.

Williams, who has two prior felony convictions was remanded to jail on No Bail, to tentatively appear in Sodus Court on February 13. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kittleson, Barbara Bane

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson.  Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]

Read More
Nita, Ronald A. 

NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square