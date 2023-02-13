Expired inspection Sticker leads to major Drug Arrest

State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in Williamson for an Expired Inspection Sticker.

The driver also had No License and was wanted on warrants out of the City of Rochester.

The vehicle operator, Rasheed Y. Williams, age 30, of North Lane Drive in Rochester was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle revealed a 16 gram bag containing cocaine and 12 gram bag of crack cocaine.

Williams was then charged with Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; Drug with Intent to Sell.

Williams, who has two prior felony convictions was remanded to jail on No Bail, to tentatively appear in Sodus Court on February 13. His vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.