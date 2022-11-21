Fairville Bakery wins Kick Start competition

The fourth annual Wayne County Kick Start Business Pitch Competition held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Newark at the Conference Center at the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES. The goal of the competition is to encourage and support new business creation in Wayne County.

The four finalists were early-stage companies less than three years in business. They pitched their business ideas to a panel of five independent judges, who asked questions regarding the business and then scored the pitch presentation

Kick Start is providing the winning local entrepreneur, Fairville Bakery, with $20,000 in startup grant funding.

The second place winner, granted $5,000, is Retro Gear Laboratories

A new high school student category granted funding of $5,000 collectively to four finalists.

“This pitch process is a great way to connect with entrepreneurs, and we are always pleased with the participation from the community,” states Katie Bronson, Deputy Director at Wayne County Economic Development.

The annual adult pitch competitions have invested nearly $100,000 into three local businesses. The Wayne Economic Development Corporation hosts this annual event.

Questions and entries for the 2023 competition are now being welcomed.

For more information visit www.WEDCny.com