Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 21st 2022, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Fairville Bakery wins Kick Start competition

by WayneTimes.com
November 20, 2022

The fourth annual Wayne County Kick Start Business Pitch Competition  held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Newark at the Conference Center at the Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES. The goal of the competition is to encourage and support new business creation in Wayne County.

The four finalists were early-stage companies less than three years in business. They pitched their business ideas to a panel of five independent judges, who asked questions regarding the business and then scored the pitch presentation 

Kick Start is providing the winning local entrepreneur, Fairville Bakery, with $20,000 in startup grant funding.

 The second place winner, granted $5,000, is Retro Gear Laboratories 

 A new high school student category granted funding of $5,000 collectively to four finalists. 

“This pitch process is a great way to connect with entrepreneurs, and we are always pleased with the participation from the community,” states Katie Bronson, Deputy Director at Wayne County Economic Development.

The annual adult pitch competitions have invested nearly $100,000 into three local businesses. The Wayne Economic Development Corporation hosts this annual event.

Questions and entries for the 2023 competition are now being welcomed.

For more information visit www.WEDCny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wentz, Nanette F.  

SODUS: Passed away peacefully in her home on November 15th, 2022, at the age of 82. Nan was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel R. Wentz Sr; brother, Robert Fitzpatrick and sister, Gail Campbell Ludwig. She is survived by her sister, Sally Hendrikse; her brother, Harold John “Jack” Fitzpatrick; children, Wendy Lyn (Patrick) Doyle and […]

Read More
Porter, Laura M.

CLYDE: Laura M. Porter, 99, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022. Laura Mary Wallace was born on March 10, 1923 in Fairport, NY to Thomas E. and Elsie (Hallings) Wallace. She started school in Palmyra, NY then moved to North Rose, where she graduated in June 1942.  Laura was nominated as class president and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square