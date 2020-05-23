Family concern/missing child, lead to arrest of Mom and Williamson man in State of Wyoming

It all began on Friday (5/15) when Ontario County Sheriff’s Investigators received a report from concerned family members, of a missing woman and child.

Deputies said Linzy Patrick and her 4-year-old daughter Naiell Iyah, known as Nani, were last seen in Henrietta in the early morning hours on Friday. According to deputies, Linzy Patrick was showing signs of an “altered mental state” when she was last seen. For that reason, deputies want to check on the welfare of both Linzy and Naiell.

Police believed the two would be traveling with Geno Ravon Thomas, a Williamson man well-known to police for drug, domestic violence and DWI convictions in Wayne County.

Originally, the three were believed to be traveling in a gray 2020 Nissan SUV with New York license plates reading JRE3048, an Enterprise rental vehicle.

Deputies had believed the three could be in the Monroe or Wayne County areas of New York, or could be headed south.

The case took a turn when, on Monday (5/18) night, the vehicle was stopped for traffic infractions by the State of Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Interstate 25, in the Town of Douglas, more than 1,600 miles away from their home.

Geno Ravon Thomas was driving the Nissan SUV listed in the original police report, according to deputies.

Officers arrested Thomas for DUI -Alcohol and Drugs. Blood was drawn to determine his state of intoxication, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Driving Under Suspension and Speed Exceeding 80 mph.

Troopers in Wyoming found THC Wax, Ecstacy, marijuana and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Patrick was arrested on multiple drug charges, including Possessing MDMA and Crack Cocaine, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Open Container.

Both adults were held in custody in Wyoming. A preliminary hearing was held for both Thomas and Patrick and they were remanded to jail on bail in District Court.

Naiell was reported to be unharmed and, after a hearing on Wednesday, turned over to Child Protective Services.

Ontario County Social Services is working with CPS in Wyoming on getting the 4-year-old girl returned to New York.

According to Ontario County Sheriff’s Investigator David Cirencione, police have no idea of the relationship between Thomas and Patrick and no idea why the three were in the State of Wyoming.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office stated that since Thomas and Linzy are not facing charges here, they will not be “extradited” back, but will only face the charges in Wyoming.