June 19th 2021, Saturday
Family dog killed with shot to chest

by WayneTimes.com
June 19, 2021

Police seek help in finding out who ended the life of the 18 pound Dachshund

State Police out of Lyons responded to a report of a family dog shot in the chest at 32 Cherry Street in the Town of Lyons on Tuesday (6/8) around 4:30 p.m.

Melissa A. Kersten stated that she was at her house, cooking dinner in the kitchen and the oven had a lot of smoke coming from it so she opened the rear door to the house, put a box fan in the door in order to ventilate the house.

Melissa stated she then went to the living room and sat down on the couch with her husband, Robert A. Kersten, her daughter Azarin P. Austin and her two dogs Dodge and Dozer. While sitting in the living room Melissa stated that Dodge, an 18 pound Dachshund  must have left the house through the rear door that was open. 

While sitting on the couch Melissa and Robert heard some loud noises. Melissa stated that approximately 15 minutes later, her nephew, Andrew D. Kersten, pulled up to the incident address and observed Dodge their 4.5 year old dog was lying motionless in the front grass. Andrew entered the house and asked what was wrong with Dodge.  Melissa went outside and saw Dodge motionless. 

Melissa and Robert transported Dodge to Lyons Veterinary Clinic and while in transport Melissa noticed what appeared to be a small hole in the center of Dodge’s chest.

Dr. Charlotte R. Willardson at the Lyons Veterinary Clinic stated Dodge arrived shortly before 5:00 p.m. and was deceased upon arrival to the clinic.  Willardson stated she removed the object and that it appeared to be a “BB” from the dog’s heart. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police, SP LYONS, 16 State Route 31, Inv. Gia Paddock at 315-946-3044. 

Local Weather

