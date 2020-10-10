Family Promise to celebrate Grand Opening of New Day Resource Center

Family Promise of Wayne County will hold a Grand Opening and Dedication Celebration of its new Day Resource Center on Sunday, October 18th from 2:00 to 5:00 at 3 Holley St. in Lyons, NY. The event is expected to be attended by local officials, Family Promise national and local Leadership, staff, donors, Wayne County clergy, representatives of host congregations, volunteers and former FPWC guest families who have “graduated” into independent, sustainable housing.

Family Promise of Wayne County provides families experiencing homelessness with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

The building at 3 Holley Street, formerly the rectory of St. Michael’s Church, will be a safe haven and resource center for these families as well as a headquarters and meeting place for staff and volunteers. Extensive work was required to adapt the building to its new Mission. This was done by a small, dedicated group of volunteers and local vendors observing COVID protocols.

In order to comply with COVID regulations which limit attendance to 50, the event is divided into three segments, and it is requested that anyone interested in attending register for a specific time slot:

2:00 - 2:45 Introduction and remarks from Family Promise local andnational leadership and local officials. Ribbon Cutting

3:00 - 3:45 - Recognition of Donors, Volunteers and Vendors who madeit possible

4:00 - 5:00 - Celebration of FPWC staff, coordinators and graduates

By unanimous consent of the FPWC Board of Directors, the building will be dedicated to current Board President Linda Werts in recognition of her outstanding leadership and contributions in making the Day Resource Center a reality while continuing to serve guest families.

To register, please contact Graig Roberts at 585 233-8394 or groberts.familypromise@gmail.com. Masks are required for all attendees.