Farming the Sun: Harnessing power where vegetables once grew
In years past, corn, soybeans and wheat were harvested out of the soil on the property on the north side of Barnes Road in Macedon, once belonging to Bruce Niven. If all goes as planned a new “crop” will soon fill the acreage.
The property was sold to a R.I.T. Mathematics Professor Alejandro Engel of Webster, who, in turn, has an agreement to lease the land to Abundant Solar Power, a company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with branches and footprints throughout the United States.
Smaller farms are finding it difficult to compete in today’s marketplace. Often less desirable, unprofitable plots of land have found an ally with the rise of solar panels.
As these behemoth plates of suncapturing rays convert to electrical energy, the land is again finding purpose and profit for landowners.
According to Town of Macedon Engineer, Scott Allen, current and proposed solar fields, usually in the 15 to 20 acre range, are finding that Macedon’s zoning and experience are welcoming solar development. “We have zoning that is understandable for these projects,” said Scott.
Sites are chosen, and special use permits are given after careful review involving the use of fencing, land, or tree buffer berms to conceal, as much as possible, the solar panels from either nearby houses, or roads.
Macedon regulations include that a solar field must be 1000 feet from any State road; 500 feet from any residence; and 100 feet from any adjoining property line. Plans must also include any future decommissioning of the solar fields.
Allen stated that with the advancement in solar fields and future panel technology, these fields could be in use for generations.
Currently, Macedon has one operational field off Route 31, down on Wilson Road. That 15-20 acre site is so well hidden that during normal growing seasons, it is almost completely hidden. Allen stated it was key to Town approval that sites be chosen in out-of-the-way locations that can barely be seen.
When the Town of Macedon first approved the Wilson Road site, they worked with the developing company by granting a PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes), where the company made a pre-set amount.
The Town decided after the initial solar project to move forward without any PILOT in place; rather have the land and project assessed and taxed under a formula developed by New York State.
Another solar field was approved for land last year, out of sight, on the north side of Route 31, behind the current Goodwill store. Called the Macedon Community Solar Project, it needed a driveway, trench and DEC approval. It is on a 10 acre site and owned by Abundant Solar Power, Inc. with offices on 700 West Metro Park in Rochester Two more solar fields are in development and in the possible approval stage, one off Frey and West Walworth Road on the east side, near where a current cell tower is being constructed.
A fourth solar field is going through the approval process on the Barnes Road site. This 15-20 acre plot is still in the planning stages, with concerns about frontage, berm installation, tree/ foliage to hide the field from road and any neighbor view, according to Macedon Planning Board Chairman, Doug Allen.
Allen, along with his wife, Joan, are firm supporters of sun energy. They installed a solar panel array on their own property, Long Acre Farm, four years ago on Eddy Road to supply their needs. The 72 kilowatts system was designed to cover power requirements
at their farm market, production, party house, their personal residence and nearby house occupied by Joan’s mother, Charleen Lawrence.
“It is working great,” said Joan. Doug said his only maintenance is keeping the grass cut around the panels and perhaps brushing snow off after a downfall, but most snow quickly disappears off the slanted arrays. Doug added that power generated from his and the solar farms currently running, or in production, or planning stages, would then feed into the electrical grid.
In the Allen’s case, they are given credit for the energy their system produces. Joan stated that the only time they actually have to pay for power is during off months like February when there is less sunlight.
The Allens’ leased their system and will take ownership at the end of the seven year lease, with the installation company. At the lease end, even more savings will be realized. “It was a no brainer for us,” added Joan.
The companies, including Abundant Solar Power, receive tax credits that help in offsetting initial costs to solar farms, while still adding tax dollars to the participating communities.
Both Scott Allen and Doug Allen (not related) stated that, after the current wave of solar farms are approved and constructed, Macedon may put the brakes on many more future such solar farm projects.
Richard Lu, president and Chief Operating Officer for Abundant Solar, also installed the Williamson Solar farm, built on the town’s former landfill. It has greatly reduced the energy costs for the town buildings and is only one of several municipal systems already in place. Several other towns are currently in the process of developing solar farms, strictly for municipal power sources.
Abundant also is in the final stages of a community solar program on Route 104 in the Town of Williamson in the former golf driving range across from Orbakers Drive In. These solar farms must go through a rigorous planning site plan to be approved and special use permits, unlike rooftop home solar units that only require simple municipal building permits.
