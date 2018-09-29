Feds raid home of man convicted of child porn

On Tuesday (9/25) around 3 p.m. federal agents, along with State Police for scene security, conducted a search warrant at the residence and property of Renny Graham, age 68, of 3872 Main Street in Marion. Agents also searched a vehicle and travel trailer on the property.

Following the search, Graham was taken into custody in handcuffs and taken away.

An investigation began in September of 2007, when State Police received a tip about an internet user with the handle “renny1211” Graham admitted to chatting about sexually abusing children. Forensic experts examined Graham’s computer at the time and found more than 300 images, some including children under the age of 12 and portraying sadistic, or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence.

In October of 2008, Graham pled guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison, a fine of $1500 and 15 years of supervised release.

Graham is 5’8” tall and 270 pounds and listed as a Level I Sex Offender.

Federal agents were seen removing boxes of evidence from the property. The public relations office of the FBI did not respond to inquires of the investigation, or what, if any new charges Graham will be facing.