Firefighter suffers minor burns in Village of Sodus Apartment fire

60 mins ago

 Sodus Fire Chief Dave Madison reported that one apartment in Sodus suffered major damage after a stove grease fire erupted on the third floor at 116 West Main Street in the Village of Sodus on Monday (10/15) afternoon at 4:40 p.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the one person occupying the apartment was displaced. Two apartments on the lower level suffered water damage and the apartment directly across from the fire received heavy smoke damage.

One firefighter received first degree burns when the stove fire flashed over him. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The apartment building is located across the road from Paton’s MarketPlace store.

