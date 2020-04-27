First COVID-19 Death recorded in Wayne County

Wayne County Public Health can confirm at this time that a Wayne County Resident who had tested positive to COVID-19 has died in an area hospital. This individual was in their 60s, and were facing multiple underlying serious health conditions prior to testing positive. Wayne County Public Health would like to extend its sincerest condolences to the family.

Wayne County Public Health is confirming our total number of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 68. At this time, 44 of the 68 confirmed cases have resolved (recovered). We can also confirm that we have received 1035 processed tests results, with 967 of those results being negative. As with any case, any possible contacts to a positive case are investigated and contacted as a priority. To protect the privacy of these individuals, no further information will be provided at this time. Wayne County Public Health is also aware of conflicting reports of our number of positive COVID-19 cases and can confirm with certainty, and with the backing of the New York State Department of Health regional office, that our total number of positive cases is 68. The 68 Wayne County individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:

– 2 Female/Males under age of 10

– 9 Females/Males in their 20s

– 11 Females/Males in their 30s

– 7 Females/Males in his 40s

– 15 Females/Males in their 50s

– 12 Females/Males in their 60s

– 11 Females/Males in their 70s

– 1 Female/male in their 80s

Wayne County Public Health would like to remind residents that continuing with Social Distancing is vital to the ongoing fight against COVID-19. Please continue to only travel into public spaces when absolutely necessary, go alone if possible, wash your hands or use sanitizer, and to wear a cloth face mask or covering anytime you must go out into a space where Social Distancing could be difficult.

For 24/7 GENERAL information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) NYSDOH COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065

For WAYNE COUNTY SPECIFIC information on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Please email wcph@co.wayne.ny.us -OR- Call Wayne County Public Health Hotline at 315-946-5749, Monday through Friday, 8am to 430pm