First look inside the Humane Society of Wayne County’s new facility

As we first reported last month, the Humane Society of Wayne County has officially moved into their brand new home off Route 31 in Lyons.

The $4.5M project has been years in the making and was only made possible thanks to the generosity of many groups and individuals who have supported the organization’s continuing fundraising efforts.

The new 10,000 square foot facility dwarfs their former building, located just steps away, which is now slated for demolition this coming week to make room for much needed parking spaces.

HSWC Director Mark Plyter and staff have been working tirelessly to move all their equipment, supplies and furry friends into the new state-of-the-art facility which has already been touted as an example of what a modern shelter can and should be.

The reception area inside the new 10,000 square foot HSWC facility.

Plyter says they’ve already had several other organizations that have toured the new building and are excited to implement similar upgrades and enhancements.

Every inch has been thought out to ensure an efficient and welcoming environment for both animals and their potential new adopted families.

A large and open entryway greet you as you enter the large new facility, complete with a reception area and gift shop for those newly adopted family members.

Geothermal wells were drilled and are being utilized to keep the shelter at the optimal temperature year round.

Heavy duty air circulators change the indoor air 10-15 times an hour.

An open room where adoptable cats are free to roam and play.

Brand new cat condos have been assembled and placed to ensure the shelter can meet the ever growing needs here in Wayne County.

Dedicated areas for incoming or sick animals are completely isolated on a separate wing, ensuring healthy animals stay healthy and the ones in need get the care they deserve.

New high efficiency washing machines keep the facility humming at a much higher capacity, again with separate equipment for isolated animals.

A new state-of-the-art surgical suite will allow the shelter to perform more procedures in-house. An ultrasound machine was also donated to the facility courtesy of a local veterinarian.

A new community room will serve not only HSWC, but several other local organizations who have already begun using the area as a meeting and small event space.

For Mark Plyter and his team, the new building is everything they could have wished for those many years spent in the prior building.

"The ability to provide so many more services is huge," Mark beamed as he took in the scale of everything.

But more over it’s the support from the community that has truly brought new life to the property.

Through various fundraising efforts over the past several years alongside state funding and grants, the once seemingly massive endeavour is finally within their reach. Generous donations from philanthropist Tom Golisano will continue to be released over the next several years.

An official ribbon cutting will be coming in the next few weeks where some of the many people behind bringing this dream to reality will be on-hand to help celebrate.

While the organization has indeed now "Raised the Woof" of the new building, ongoing fundraising efforts will be key to keeping the facility running and growing.

Plyter estimates the shelter processes over 1,000 pet adoptions a year, a number which will likely continue to grow.

Vet Assistant Tracy Brown inside the new surgical care room.

Following last week’s raid of a Palmyra home that contained 25 dogs, the shelter is already thankful to have the extra space and resources to process and care for these animals.

To learn more about how you can contribute or volunteer to HSWC, or if you’re concidering adopting a new family member, visit their website at waynehumane.org/.