Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 11th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

First responders learn how to deal with Electric Vehicle accidents

by WayneTimes.com
August 11, 2021

A vehicle crashes into a tree. Fully trained first responders know the procedures for extricating the occupants, dealing with fire, or fire hazards, leaking fluids and disconnecting the 12 amp battery.

With the onset of all electric vehicles the scenario is different. There is no gas, fluids, gears. There is however a very powerful lithium driven battery system that allows for anywhere from 200 to 500+ miles of vehicle power.

How first responders deal with an electric vehicle crash/fire is a bit different, but somewhat the same as standard combustion engines.

Early first responders were leery using water to knock down a fire with high voltage electric battery systems, thinking mixing water and electricity was bad. Perhaps the use of foams, or dry suppression systems was called for.

The truth is that electric vehicle fires do require water to squelch flames. This, according to Matt Harding, a volunteer firefighter from Charlotte, North Carolina, familiar with Tesla all electric vehicles. Matt was in Newark on Tuesday doing a presentation to Newark and Lyons first responders who would be dealing with responses.

Mark emphasized that it is very difficult for massive battery packs to catch fire,  but when it does occur knocking down flames is important and water use is additionally used for the important cooling down any battery system. He also emphasized not to crush, or rip apart battery packs that are well-sealed by manufacturers.

All-electric vehicles, depending on their positioning and model type, following an accident, should be ‘jacked-up’ to reveal the car underside, allowing firefighters access to battery components, usually running the floor of most vehicles.

Firefighters can also monitor battery packs for “hot spots” where the series of batteries can overheat causing further possible fire points.

Another important necessity with all-electric vehicles is locating and cutting the high voltage disconnect ‘loops’ in various models. This allows first

his  responders the ability to shut off any of the high voltage battery packs battery. 

Harding stated that even after the battery packs are disconnected and the vehicle towed away, it should be safely stored fifty feet away from and buildings, or other vehicles.

All-electric vehicles do still use 12 volt batteries for windows and peripheral electronics and this must also be disconnected. Harding added in test fires it was not unusual to pour 3000+ gallons on a vehicle to squelch flames.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Lawrence, John S.

NEWARK: John S. Lawrence, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.   John was born on January 10, 1942 in Newark, NY, the son of the late Robert (Mildred Bullock) Lawrence.  He spent his life in the Newark area. John proudly served in the US Air Force. He worked for the Nielson Corporation […]

Read More
Bundt-Maxwell, Katharine S.

PALMYRA: Katharine S. Bundt-Maxwell. Kathy was born in Lackawanna, NY on 10/20/45 and passed away peacefully on 8/05/21 surrounded by all her loved ones. Kathy married Willard Maxwell on 7/31/65 and together they lived the best of lives. Kathy loved her family, many friends, her faith, and her Buffalo Bills. Kathy was generous, selfless, and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square