Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 14th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

FLCC nursing grads excel, trustees approve LPN program

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2023

The Finger Lakes Community College nursing class of 2022 had a pass rate of 93 percent on the NCLEX-RN, which stands for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The FLCC pass rate exceeded the average 63 percent pass rate for New York state associate degree holders and average 69 percent rate for that group nationally. Students with a bachelor’s degree in nursing who took the exam in New York had an average 66 percent pass rate.

FLCC has recently updated its curriculum to focus on clinical judgment, a key component of the exam.

The Nursing Department has also incorporated more elements to reinforce learning, such as recorded lectures students can revisit, online quizzes and discussions, a professional tutor, and a study and test-taking coach. FLCC graduated 45 nursing students in 2022, meaning 42 passed the national exam last year.

The College recently expanded facilities to be able to accept new nursing students in the spring semester. The inaugural spring semester class of 20 students began in January.

In addition, the college Board of Trustees in January approved the curriculum for a new licensed practical nursing certificate program. The State University of New York and the state Education Department must sign off on the program before students can enroll. Approval is expected in time for a fall 2024 class. Students who graduate from the certificate program will receive 14 credits toward the 64-credit registered nursing associate degree program.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kittleson, Barbara Bane

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson.  Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]

Read More
Nita, Ronald A. 

NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square