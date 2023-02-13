FLCC nursing grads excel, trustees approve LPN program

The Finger Lakes Community College nursing class of 2022 had a pass rate of 93 percent on the NCLEX-RN, which stands for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The FLCC pass rate exceeded the average 63 percent pass rate for New York state associate degree holders and average 69 percent rate for that group nationally. Students with a bachelor’s degree in nursing who took the exam in New York had an average 66 percent pass rate.

FLCC has recently updated its curriculum to focus on clinical judgment, a key component of the exam.

The Nursing Department has also incorporated more elements to reinforce learning, such as recorded lectures students can revisit, online quizzes and discussions, a professional tutor, and a study and test-taking coach. FLCC graduated 45 nursing students in 2022, meaning 42 passed the national exam last year.

The College recently expanded facilities to be able to accept new nursing students in the spring semester. The inaugural spring semester class of 20 students began in January.

In addition, the college Board of Trustees in January approved the curriculum for a new licensed practical nursing certificate program. The State University of New York and the state Education Department must sign off on the program before students can enroll. Approval is expected in time for a fall 2024 class. Students who graduate from the certificate program will receive 14 credits toward the 64-credit registered nursing associate degree program.