Former Lyons coach arrested for Criminal Sex Act and Sexual Abuse involving female student

It came out after rumors involving Dean Schott, a 22-year employee of the Lyons Central School District, being involved sexually with a former female student.

Schott, age 55, of Dunn Road in Lyons, held several positions within the District over the years, the most visible as the coach of the Lyons Boys’ Varsity Basketball team.

When contacted the former female student verified the rumors. The district said it received a report April 8 claiming Schott was involved in the inappropriate relationship. The district said he resigned immediately and there’s no evidence any current students were involved.

Schott was escorted off campus by the Wayne County Deputy School Resource Officer during a school day after the allegations surfaced.

But police believe there are more victims out there.

"He was well known in the school district. Very well known in the school district," said Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said. "And that’s what makes this such a tragedy is because not only the students but the parents trusted him."

"Through our investigation, which did take us all over the state, because people have moved on during his tenure, they live in different places, I’d like those people to come forward please," Milby said. "No matter how significant or insignificant they think that information is, let us make that determination."

Following the investigation, Schott was arrested on Tuesday (8/5) and charged with Criminal Sex Act in the third Degree and Sexual Abuse for the allegations stemming from April, 2019.

Schott was released from custody on his own recognizance and is set to return to court on October 8th.

Schott is married and his wife is also employed by the District.

Anyone with information on past incidents involving Schott is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 946-5800.