Former Lyons Rectory becomes new Family Promise Center

Family Promise of Wayne County was delighted to announce recently the acquisition of a permanent Day Resource Center at 3 Holley Street in Lyons, NY. It was the former Rectory of St. Michael’s Church). After extensive renovations are completed, the Center will move from its current, temporary location at 72 Broad St. in Lyons.

The new, larger Day Resource Center will enable Family Promise to better serve Wayne County’s homeless families with children. As a non-profit community response to homelessness, FPWC provides families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

Success is achieved through the time, talents, and treasures of generous volunteers. In the 18 months since it first opened its doors, Family Promise of Wayne County has “graduated” 15 previously homeless families into permanent housing, including 30 children.

“I hope all of you reading this message will seek us out and engage with us as we work to end homelessness for children in Wayne County, one family at a time. Seize the opportunity to better the lives of others right here in Wayne County” says Linda Werts, President of FPWC’s Board of Trustees.

To raise funds for the renovations of its newly acquired Day Resource Center Family Promise will hold a fundraising “Housewarming” Event on Sunday, March 8th from 3 to 7 pm.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility “pre-renovations” and can help in a variety of ways and at varying levels of investment. This includes everything from donating kitchen supplies to sponsoring the furnishing of a specific room. A donation of $10,000 or more will get your name on the new building! Refreshments and music will be included.

Family Promise is a 501 (c) (3) Public Charity www.fpwayne.org