Former Macedon Police Chief, Fabian Rivera pleads guilty to two DWI arrests

"I was shocked. I didn’t expect him to do that. I am pleased he stepped up and did the right thing," commented Macedon Town Supervisor Kim Leonard.

On Wednesday (5/1) former Macedon Police Chief, Fabian Rivera, pled guilty in Walworth Town Court to two separate arrests for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), following a two vehicle crash at Waterford Road and the Gananda Parkway at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Rivera, operating a Macedon Police vehicle, was cited for traffic violations and the initial DWI. There were no injuries reported due to the collision, however, the patrol vehicle he was operating had considerable front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

Responding Macedon Police Sergeant Brigette Goodfriend and Officer-in-Training Nash Ritz, allegedly took Rivera to his home, failing to follow police procedures.

Upon seeing Rivera leave his residence in Walworth in his personal vehicle, according to court documents, Goodfriend said she called Rivera and asked him to return.

Goodfriend requested the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation and Rivera was stopped on Eagles Roost Lane at 11:45 a.m., where he was again arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated DWI and operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC of .25%, over three time the legal limit.

He was issued appearance tickets for the Town of Walworth Court. Rivera resigned the next day.

Following the incident, Supervisor Kim Leonard could not share details about Goodfriend’s involvement, but indicated there were "questions" about the police response.

Goodfriend was suspended with pay. She later resigned and transferred to another law enforcement agency.

Upon pleading guilty, Rivera provided the court with proof of treatment for alcohol abuse.

He was fined, ordered to pay restitution for property damage, and issued a conditional discharge.

Prior to the November 20th arrests, Rivera went out on a voluntary unpaid leave following an incident at Flaherty’s Restaurant in Macedon December 10, 2022 in which Rivera was intoxicated, and fell repeatedly in the bar, injuring himself and insulting and threatening the Flaherty’s staff.

He started as the Macedon Police Chief in March 2020 after a review of eleven candidates for the position.

Rivera later apologized for his actions from December 10, 2022, stating that he was struggling with mental health issues and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from his combat years in Iraq.

At the time, Rivera indicated that he already reached out for help and was "battling demons, like many veterans."

