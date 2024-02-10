Former Macedon police chief pleads not guilty to 2 DWI charges

On Wednesday (2/7) evening former Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera pled not guilty to two separate DWI charges in Walworth Town Court.

During the day on Monday, November 20, 2023, Rivera reportedly crashed a Macedon police vehicle into another vehicle at the Gananda Parkway and Waterford Road in Macedon, near a Gananda school. There are two charges, one originating by Macedon Police and another later by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after Rivera was driven home by Macedon Police Sergeant Brigette Goodfriend.

In the stop by the deputies, Rivera had a BAC (Blood Alcohol Level) of .25%.

Rivera resigned the day after his arrest, and his driver’s license was suspended for 30 days.

For her reported conduct during the incident Sergeant Goodfriend was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the Macedon Town Board.