State Police Investigators, along with the New York State Comptrollers Office, reported the arrest on Thursday (2/27) of William R. Storrs, age 37, of 2050 Shuller Road in Newark for Grand Larceny.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation that began prior to a lawsuit filed last August 26, 2024, by Syracuse attorney Bradley Pinsky against William and his wife Nicole Storrs.

According to court documents, William Storrs was the Marbletown chief from January 5th of 2024 until late July 2024. Prior to becoming chief he was the department’s treasurer from January 2020 until becoming chief. His wife, Nicole then became department treasurer, continuing in that role until late July of 2024.

In August of 2024, fire department members noticed unusual withdrawals, transfers, purchases, and other unauthorized transactions by William and/or Nicole Storrs. Those included hundreds of personal purchases at businesses, restaurants, and other venues, as well as a down payment on a vehicle, and, Pinsky in a phone call on Thursday (2/27) now suggested charges to porn sites.

The Storrs reportedly controlled passwords and access to numerous fire department accounts and credit cards and refused to release access to those accounts despite demands from department members.

The Comptrollers Office stated Storrs utilized fire department funds without the departments’ permission, for his own personal benefit over the four year period. In the Thursday arrest, the Comptroller lists reported thefts of $101,394.50, taking place from January 2020 through July of 2024.

Current Fire Chief, Brian Ver Straete, stated that his department consists of between 30-35 active firefighters and was organized in 1971.

According to Arcadia Town Supervisor, Dawn Pisciotti, the town contracts with Marbletown, Fairville Fire Department and the Newark Fire Department for town fire protection is approximately $65,280 each.

The Pinsky Law Group, located in Syracuse, specializes in representing approximately 500 fire districts, ambulance services and individual emergency medical technicians and firefighters throughout New York.

On Thursday, after informing Pinsky of William Storr’s arrest, he stated he knew the Comptroller’s Office and Sate Police were gathering evidence and reviewing the Marbletown records in the case.

Pinsky said that it not unusual, or rare to find volunteer agency embezzlements. "It is a brotherhood thing. Volunteers believe their fellow firefighters are incapable of doing this." He added that, unfortunately, it is almost a weekly occurrence, citing cases throughout New York fire and ambulance departments.

William Storrs was arraigned and released to appear in County Court on the charges.

Neither the State Comptroller’s Office, nor NY State Police indicated whether Nicole Storrs would also face charges, or if more charges are pending in this case.