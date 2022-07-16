Former Mobil/Jindal Plant sold to developer

The rumor mill ran rampant. The former Mobil/Jindal facility on Route 31 in Macedon was becoming a marijuana plant facility.

The truth is somewhere in the mix. In reality, the plant was purchased several months ago by Jessica Lane, a State of Georgia developer/investor with a mixed business approach. She paid $1.4 for the entire site. The 111 acre site backs all the way back to the Erie Canal, has a large office front building, large pole barn and warehouse, along with several smaller structures.

Yes, a marijuana growing facility has approached Lane with a proposal to add greenhouses, perhaps using the land below the intrusive power lines. The marijuana growing facility would be far from using the entire complex.

The facility made the news two years ago when music legends Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz sought the property for a possible music training studio, recording facility and living facility for student use. The plan never materialized and the plant again sat empty.

There has been some vandalism, that has now been thwarted by additional chains and security camera installations. The grounds are being kept up, and Myers RV is using some of the large parking lots for storage.

“She (Lane) came to see the facility and we convinced her it was a great site. It is a nice property,” commented Macedon Town Engineer Scott Allen. “We will do anything to help her.”

The town has been approached by other companies to utilize other parts and has passed those inquiries on to Lane.

In addition to the large industrial project, coming improvements and growth, Macedon is a hotbed of building activity.

A 122 townhouse, multi-family development will soon begin near the Macedon Marina on the canal, near Bullis Park on Canandaigua Road.

The plans for the new microhotel, next to the Kentucky Fried Chicken site, has broken ground with footers and an elevator shaft. It will be open in April of next year.

VanBortel Chevrolet has broken ground on a large, separate Corvette Showroom and meeting room for Corvette Club members. It will be ready in the Spring of 2023.

The out parcels in front of the Lowes Home Improvement store on Route 31 in Macedon will see a car wash and collision shop built in the out parcels in front.