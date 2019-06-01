Former Newark Florist facility purchased by hemp company ready to invest $7M

The former Jackson and Perkins Rose Gardens in Newark has been purchased by the Honest Pharm Company out of Colorado who plans on using the massive growing facility to produce hemp products including seeds and byproducts for other farms. The company says they will invest $7,000,000 into updating the facility and bringing on staff to run day-to-day operations. They say within the first few years there should be between 60-80 new job coming to Newark.

Honest Pharm Co. also plans to reach out to local universities in an effort to expand research and development into more hemp-based products and uses for the plant. At a press conference, Village of Newark Mayor