Former Newark Florist facility purchased by hemp company ready to invest $7M
The former Jackson and Perkins Rose Gardens in Newark has been purchased by the Honest Pharm Company out of Colorado who plans on using the massive growing facility to produce hemp products including seeds and byproducts for other farms. The company says they will invest $7,000,000 into updating the facility and bringing on staff to run day-to-day operations. They say within the first few years there should be between 60-80 new job coming to Newark.
Honest Pharm Co. also plans to reach out to local universities in an effort to expand research and development into more hemp-based products and uses for the plant. At a press conference, Village of Newark Mayor
Jonathan Taylor said it’s another victory for the municipality and the surrounding areas who have seen far too many buildings fall into states of disrepair. “Nobody likes to see any facility in their community run down and falling apart.” The 300,000+ square foot greenhouse will be home to growing operations as well as a new laboratory for Honest Pharm Company who plant to supply other hemp farms coast-to-coast with seeds and other CBD products.
While construction is expected to take some time, they plan on hiring contractors immediately to begin the process.
