Former Palmyra man arrested for animal cruelty

Palmyra Village Police conducted an extensive investigation of Brian Gelletto, age 51, formerly of Birdsall Parkway in Palmyra, after receiving videos of him viciously beating a three year-old Great Dane.

The videos show him beating the dog with his closed fists, kicking and beating the animal on several occasions in February of 2023.

The video evidence was obtained after Gelletto moved from Birdsall Parkway to Crimson King Drive in Canandaigua. He had lived in Palmyra with a girlfriend at the time of the incidents.

The dog, named Willow had multiple puppies in the three litters in her three years in Gelletto’s possession. She was seized by Palmyra Animal Control Officer Tracy Brown and taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County, where Brown is employed.

Willow was checked over by a veterinarian, and was suffering from an open wound caused by mastitis during her breeding litters.

After being notified Gelletto would be responsible for any and all medical treatment and boarding costs at the Humane Society in Lyons, he agreed to sign ownership of Willow to the animal officer.

According to Brown, the Great Dane is recovering and will be put up for adoption at the Humane Society.

Gelletto was charged with Animal Cruelty on Friday (6/28) at 8:28 a.m. and released on an appearance ticket for Palmyra Village Court on August 6th.