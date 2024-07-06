Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 6th 2024, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Former Palmyra man arrested for animal cruelty

by WayneTimes.com
July 6, 2024

Palmyra Village Police conducted an extensive investigation of Brian Gelletto, age 51, formerly of Birdsall Parkway in Palmyra, after receiving videos of him viciously beating a three year-old Great Dane.

The videos show him beating the dog with his closed fists, kicking and beating the animal on several occasions in February of 2023.

The video evidence was obtained after Gelletto moved from Birdsall Parkway to Crimson King Drive in Canandaigua. He had lived in Palmyra with a girlfriend at the time of the incidents.

The dog, named Willow had multiple puppies in the three litters in her three years in Gelletto’s possession. She was seized by Palmyra Animal Control Officer Tracy Brown and taken to the Humane Society of Wayne County, where Brown is employed.

Willow was checked over by a  veterinarian, and was suffering from an open wound caused by mastitis during her breeding litters.

After being notified Gelletto would be responsible for any and all medical treatment and boarding costs at the Humane Society in Lyons, he agreed to sign ownership of Willow to the animal officer.

According to Brown, the Great Dane is recovering and will be put up for adoption at the Humane Society.

Gelletto was charged with Animal Cruelty on Friday (6/28) at 8:28 a.m. and released on an appearance ticket for Palmyra Village Court on August 6th.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Ameele, Bruce E.

 MARION: Entered into rest on June 19, 2024 at the age of 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Theresa Ameele. Survived by his sister, Norma Ameele; several cousins and friends. Bruce volunteered as a trustee on the Marion Cemetery Association for several years. There will be no prior calling hours, friends and […]

Read More
Raynor, Elizabeth Gaylord

Raynor, Elizabeth MANORVILLE, NY, EASTPORT, NY, SODUS, NY: Elizabeth Gaylord Raynor of Manorville, Eastport, and Sodus, NY died on March 24, 2024 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, NY. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in December of 2022. Betsy faced her illness courageously despite a bleak […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square