Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week.

The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.

According to one partner in the venture, Tony DeRosa, a new roof and a complete gutting and reworking of the interior is already underway. An outdoor bar and patio will be added, along with volleyball courts, corn hole games and the forming of leagues to follow. There will be 32 beers on tap

DeRosa said it is undetermined what will become of a pole barn on the property and the remaining acreage at this point.

The restaurant will follow the sports bar set-up/menu with a more open interior, mirroring the Webster Hooligan’s East Grill. It will also be called Hooligan’s East Grill.

The renovations is expected to be finished for a Spring time (May-June) opening.