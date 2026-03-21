Former Wayne County District Attorney and County Court Judge returns as part-time Assistant DA

Former Wayne County District Attorney/County Court Judge Rick Healy said he is not ready to retire.

After graduating from Syracuse University Law School, Healy went to work for the Brooklyn DA’s office from 1980 to 1983, building up his tough experience in prosecution.

He then moved back to Wayne County and served as one of two full-time Assistant District Attorneys under then DA, Stephen Sirkin from 1983 until 1991.

Upon Sirkin’s retirement Rick was appointed the Wayne County District Attorney until he was officially elected to the position in November of 1991.

Healy held the position until 2016, building the department up and seeing it emerge as a prosecution juggernaut, with several notable, major case wins with a growing staff.

In 2016 he decided to move on and ran for an open spot as a Wayne County Court Judge, serving in that position until last year.

As he headed closer to age 70, Healy initially joined a lawsuit challenging New York’s mandatory judicial retirement age of 70. Using the state’s newly-passed provision banning several forms of discrimination, including age discrimination under the Equal Rights Amendment, the case moved slowly through the system. The Manhattan-based appeals court recently upheld the mandatory retirement.

Healy aged out and retired before the court challenge came to fruition, but stated he wasn’t ready to retire from the law.

Current Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan was ready to add to her build up of the department , after snagging several highly qualified assistants from nearby counties.

"I’ve only ever worked with Mr. Healy when he was a County Court Judge. In that role, he demonstrated a strong command of the law and a commitment to fairness. I expect that experience will translate well as he returns to the District Attorney’s Office and I look forward to working with him in this new capacity,"stated Callanan. As a part-time Assistant DA, Healy will be assigned to assist with the prosecution of felony cases including animal cruelty investigations, cold case review and supporting ongoing investigations. "His decades of experience as both a prosecutor and a judge will make him a valuable resource. My priority is building a stronger office through experience and strategic growth. This approach leads to the highest level of prosecution in every case. Mr. Healy’s background directly supports that mission and strengthens our ability to serve the community," added Christine.

"Part-time is perfect for me. I look forward to getting back to prosecution," said Healy.

Rick was born and raised in Newark, where he still lives with his wife, Lori.