Four arrested for drugs after traffic stop

State Troopers and Investigators knew Christopher W. Haas, age 40, of 6415 Townline Road in the Town of Williamson had a suspended license. When they spotted him driving with three passengers on Tuesday (7/14) at 6:49 p.m. and Speeding on Route 31 in the Village of Clyde.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 24.5 grams of crack cocaine, white plastic baggies and $3925 in cash.

Haas was subsequently charged with Felony Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-3rd Degree: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell; Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-Narcotics and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance- in the Seventh Degree.

Hass was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court and held without bail to appear in Galen Town Court on July 20th.

The passengers were removed, but one of the back seat passengers, Michael Zachary, age 29, of 8686 Hill Road in Galen reportedly jumped into the front seat and attempted to lock the vehicle.

Gilpin was charged with Felony Criminal Possession Controlled Substance-3rd Degree: Narcotic Drug Intent to Sell; Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-Narcotics and two counts of Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance- in the Seventh Degree after he was found He also possessed a torn U.S. dollar bill with white powdery residue believed to be cocaine; Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest. Gilpin was held on bail to appear in Galen Court on July 20th.

Two female passengers, Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 34, of 43 Water Street in Lyons and Trinity A. Swann, age 25, of 7761 Route 31, in Lyons, the Erie Canal Motel were charged with all the drug charges as well.

O’Sullivan was released on pre-trial services to appear in Town of Galen Court on August 5th.

Swann was held on bail to appear in Galen Court on August 5th.

The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.