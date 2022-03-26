Four shot at Williamson residence, three in critical condition

Four people were shot at a home in Wayne County, leaving three of them in critical condition.

New York State Police responded to an apartment at 4215 Pearsall Road in Williamson, after neighbors reported gunshots around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (3/23).

When they arrived, Troopers found four people with gunshot wounds. Police stated there were four total suspects.

State Police Capt. Mick Szoczei said three 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old went to the Pearsall Road apartment where shots were fired, by both the intruders and at least one person inside the residence who fired back.

The crime scene was processed by technicians throughout the night and , following an investigation, police detained two teens, ages 18 and 17 for questioning and they were each were subsequently arrested and charged with Felonies: Assault With Intent to Cause Serious Injury With a Weapon; Burglary: Dwelling With Explosive or Deadly Weapons; Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree: Possession of a Weapon.

The 18-year-old was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

The 17-year-old was taken to Youth Part Court on Thursday and is being held for $10,000 cash bail at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center.

Troopers say they will charge two more suspects once they’re well enough to be released from the hospital.

The Williamson Fire Department was called to set up a landing zone at the nearby high school parking lot for Mercy Flight for the most critical victim and three by ambulance. All four were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Three of the victims remained hospitalized on Thursday afternoon.

Police say two of the residents in the house were shot. One of them remains in the hospital and the other has since been discharged.

The investigation is still very active. Troopers say they will charge two more suspects once they are well enough to be released from the hospital.

Even though the teens face serious felony charges, State Police would not release their names or photos due to New York State Policy, due to their ages.

Police said Thursday this was not a random house invasion, adding there is indeed a connection. Police believe the teens knew each other.

Police say all of this is and the reasons behind the confrontation are still under investigation.